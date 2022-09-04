Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix goes makeup-free celebrating end of summer

Ariana Madix expresses her excitement for the end of summer. Pic credit: Bravo

As filming for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is set to wrap in the near future, star Ariana Madix went makeup free for a recent selfie to celebrate the end of summer.

Unlike her Pump Rules co-stars, Ariana shares significantly less of her life online. Despite her lack of posts, Ariana is well known for being real and honest with her fans on social media.

Season 9 was a wild ride for Ariana and her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval. While there was limited drama between the couple personally, they were pulled into the mix when Brock Davies asked them if they would help him pull off a surprise 2-in-1 proposal and wedding to his then-girlfriend Scheana Shay.

Ariana and Tom were hesitant to help, since it would happen at celebrations for their other co-stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’ engagement. Thankfully, Brock saw the light, and the couple was off the hook in terms of pulling off the surprise.

With Season 10 just around the corner at this point, it will be interesting to see what the new season has in store for her.

In the meantime, Ariana shared her excitement at summer coming to an end and gave her followers a glimpse at her astrology signs.

Taking to her Instagram, Ariana shared a fresh-faced selfie to celebrate the end of summer.

Looking relaxed while lounging on her couch at home, Ariana gave a soft look to the camera as she snapped the selfie.

Her blonde hair was lightly tousled, likely from just waking up as she was also sporting a light blue and white striped button-up shirt.

She captioned the post, “good morning SEPTEMBER!!! finally! august is truly my arch nemesis. 🍁🍁🍁 where are my fellow virgo moons at? ✨.”

Ariana Madix clarifies status of her relationship after ‘cryptic’ post

Ariana’s life may be low-key and more relaxed these days, but recently she found herself having to field questions asking if she and Tom had broken up.

The questions came from various fans and followers after Ariana shared a belated birthday post for herself.

In the post’s caption, Ariana hinted at a “sad” time in her life, which had some wondering if she had broken up with her longtime beau.

Thankfully, Ariana cleared the air and confirmed she and Tom were still very much together. Instead, Ariana shared she was referring to the loss of one of her beloved pets.

Despite the tragic loss, Ariana shared, “[I’m] just happy to be here!”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.