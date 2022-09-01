Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix clarifies relationship status with Tom Sandoval following ‘cryptic’ post

Ariana Madix gives an update on her relationship with Tom Sandoval after a “cryptic” post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is setting the record straight after several fans misunderstood a recent post on social media.

Ariana joined the Vanderpump Rules cast in Season 2 thanks to her close friendship with OG star Tom Sandoval. Although the pair were simply friends at the time, drama exploded between Ariana and Tom’s then-girlfriend Kristen Doute surrounding her insecurities about their friendship.

After Tom and Kristen finally called it quits, Tom and Ariana were free to explore their feelings for one another and have been one of the show’s most solid relationships since.

Although the couple has opted to remain unmarried, their commitment to one another is seemingly unwavering. However, that didn’t stop fans from questioning one of Ariana’s recent posts on social media.

Their concern isn’t completely unfounded. There have been several breakups amongst the current Vanderpump Rules cast in recent months, and that has kept many viewers on pins and needles wondering whose relationship will implode next.

Thankfully, Ariana took the time to clarify the meaning behind her recent post and set followers’ minds at ease.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix clears up ‘cryptic’ social media post

On her Instagram, Ariana posted a couple of shots from her birthday celebrations back in June.

Although Tom and several of her friends posted birthday tributes to her at the time, Ariana didn’t make a mention of her special day on her own social media accounts — until now.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the snaps, Ariana posed alongside her friends and co-stars, including Charli Burnett.

And while the throwback pictures were beautiful, it was the post’s caption that worried her followers.

“[I] never posted anything for my birthday months ago and now it’s wild to look at these photos because so much has changed. [Some] good and some sad, but that’s life i suppose! [I’m] just happy to be here!

and my friends are gorgeous in every way 🥰,” she wrote.

Immediately, followers questioned if Ariana’s post was an acknowledgment that trouble was brewing between herself and Tom.

When one follower commented, “Oh, ok cryptic 👀,” Ariana clapped back with some clarity.

“not at all,” she wrote in response. “i’ve spoken extensively about my life changes on my podcast and in interviews. ❤️”

Pic credit: @arianamadix/Instagram

Ariana then posted an update in the comment section of the same post to elaborate.

“this post is about my life. not [Vanderpump Rules.] nothing cryptic about it. nothing i’ve said hasn’t already been shared by me over the last few months,” she stated.

Pic credit: @arianamadix/Instagram

As it turns out, the sad moment Ariana spoke about was losing her rescue dog, Charlotte York.

Ariana mourns the loss of her rescue dog Charlotte

Responding to further comments, Ariana admitted it was difficult for her to talk about, and she wasn’t willing to get into the details of her sad experience.

“What are the sad life changes that have happened?” a follower asked.

Ariana wrote, “i’ve gone into detail on my podcast. ❤️ not ready to type it out all matter of fact yet.”

Pic credit: @arianamadix/Instagram

When another follower asked for the podcast episode where she discusses her grief, Ariana shared, “charlotte forever. i really don’t mean to be telling people to listen. i just don’t feel ready to like… type it. if that makes sense. i didnt expect people to even ask if i’m being totally honest. thank you for being nice ❤️”

Pic credit: @arianamadix/Instagram

When even more followers pieced together the true intentions behind her post, they sent plenty of condolences her way.

“Sending love and good vibes. It’s so hard because they truly are a blessing. ❤️ 🐾 🌈,” one shared.

“they are our family ❤️,” she answered.

Pic credit: @arianamadix/Instagram

Ariana and Tom may not have relationship problems, but their hearts are clearly heavy with the recent loss of one of their beloved pets.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.