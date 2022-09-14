Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix claps back at rumor she’s split with Tom Sandoval

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix sets the record straight about her relationship status. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has heard the breakup rumors about herself and longtime beau Tom Sandoval — and she’s not willing to stand by and let it go unnoticed.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, rumors recently surfaced that questioned if Ariana and Tom had ended their relationship.

The initial questioning came after a blind item was submitted to Bravo and Cocktails claiming that the longtime couple had indeed split. The blind also stated Tom and Ariana hadn’t gone public with their split as they were still filming for the upcoming Season 10.

There have been plenty of Vanderpump Rules cast breakups in the last year, and Season 10 will surely touch on these changes and how they affect the group dynamic.

Most Pump Rules viewers hadn’t anticipated yet another split before the season even dropped.

Neither party has directly addressed the original rumor; however, after yet another social media user hinted that the relationship was over, Ariana went right to the source.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix slams critic spreading breakup rumors

Over on Twitter, a user furthered Ariana and Tom split rumors by noting she wasn’t present for one of Tom’s recent cover band performances.

“Y’all. I think the rumors are true. Boots are on the ground and @ariana2525 is NOT at Sandoval’s show. 👀 #VPR #VanderpumpRules,” the tweet read.

Just a couple of hours later, Ariana responded to the original tweet and slammed the user by explaining why she wasn’t present at the Tom Sandoval And The Most Extras concert.

“[I] just got back to LA from FL last night after a very devastating family emergency,” she wrote. “[I] am taking it easy and practicing self care. we are very much together and in love. you never know what someone is going through so this stuff is honestly quite rude given the REAL situation.”

Ariana previously clarified she’s still Tom’s ‘girlfriend’

Ariana’s Twitter response to the rumor came hot on the heels of two other posts where she attempted to confirm her relationship status on social media.

Tom recently uploaded a video to Instagram encouraging his followers to vote for their favorite service staff for an award called the Servies. In addition to the award, the winner is also presented with $3,000.

In the video’s comment section, Ariana shared who her pick for the award would be, but her second comment seemed to address the split rumors.

“Ps – your girlfriend thinks your stache is sexy [heart eyes emoji],” she wrote.

In the other post, Ariana took to her own Instagram to share throwback photos from her birthday celebrations earlier this year.

In the post’s caption, Ariana mentioned there had been sad changes in her life. When followers accused Ariana of being “cryptic,” she clapped back that it wasn’t anything to do with Vanderpump Rules.

As it turned out, her beloved dog had just passed away.

Fans and viewers will have to tune in when the new season drops to see just how solid Ariana and Tom seem amongst the sea of single co-stars.

