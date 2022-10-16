Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval dish on rumors saying they’ve split

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval weigh in on rumors that they’ve split. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix recently addressed the pesky rumors claiming that she’s split with longtime partner and co-star Tom Sandoval.

The pair have been romantically linked for over eight years and fielded their fair share of rumors over that period of time.

Rumors popped up again recently with a blind item surfacing online that claimed the two had split, explaining that the majority of the blame could be put on Tom’s newest cover band venture Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras.

Tom and Ariana weren’t quick to deny the rumors but appeared to remain relatively unfazed by the claims.

Ariana even poked fun at the latest rumors about their relationship when she joked about how good she thought Tom’s mustache suited him.

While speaking at BravoCon 2022, Ariana opened up further about the split rumors and admitted she could understand how fans and viewers could get so caught up in their lives.

While speaking with Us Weekly, Ariana shared that she and Tom are still together despite what the recent rumors have speculated.

“You know what’s funny, though? I was just saying to someone else, I was like, ‘I also love to gossip about, like, people I watch on TV,’” she admitted, claiming she could understand why viewers find the lives of television personalities so enticing.

“I look at all those blind items and things like that. I’m into it, so I totally get it,” she added.

Ariana continued to share that she’s used to the rumors and speculation about their relationship, and admitted she found it quite funny the amount of times it’s been reported that their relationship has come to an end.

“You would think we’ve broken up like 50 times,” she joked.

During the same weekend, Tom also weighed in on the status of their almost nine-year relationship.

“We’re great. We’re doing really good,” he gushed.

While Tom and Ariana are still riding high in their relationship, Ariana did shift gears and shared that the dynamics of the Vanderpump Rules cast shifted since so many of their co-stars are now single.

“Obviously, with all these people being single, like, those dynamics have shifted a lot,” Ariana said about the upcoming Season 10.

Ariana continued to share that James Kennedy’s new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, will make her onscreen debut in Season 10.

James and Ally began dating in January following his December 2021 split from then-fiancee Raquel Leviss. Since going public with their relationship back in March, James and Ally have been incredibly close, so it’s only natural that she would make some sort of appearance in the new season.

“It’s a lot. It feels very new and different,” Ariana concluded.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.