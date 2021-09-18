Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay match poses while vacationing in Las Vegas

Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix, and Scheana Shay rocked their bikinis during their trip to Las Vegas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Vanderpump Rules’ newest season is just around the corner, and while fans wait on pins and needles for the return of their favorite reality stars, some of the cast is taking a break from the hustle and bustle and opting to spend some time with each other away from work.

On a recent trip to Las Vegas, Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay wowed their followers with almost identical posts on social media showing off their rocking bodies.

Ariana and her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, along with Scheana and her fiance, Brock Davies, have been partying it up in Vegas at Circa Resort & Casino over the last few days. And the ladies have been keeping their fans and followers updated along the way. From pool days to music festival-type concerts, the group has been enjoying their time together.

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana and Ariana share bikini pics from Las Vegas trip

Over on their respective Instagram pages, Ariana and Scheana shared pics of them rocking their bikinis. In both pictures, each of them is serving some seriously sexy vibes.

Ariana wore a tan and white striped two-piece with a black bathing suit cover wrapped low around her waist and a hat black sunglasses. She posed herself by leaning an arm against a wall and holding a drink in her other hand.

While she wasn’t smiling, Ariana was clearly feeling herself (as she should!) with her sultry look.

Scheana’s post took a slightly different approach in terms of angles, but she managed to achieve a similar sexy vibe to Ariana’s post.

The new mom, who gave birth to her daughter Summer Moon in April of this year, wore a pink bikini under an orange crocheted top and mini-skirt set. She accessorized with a black bucket hat, white sandals, and white-framed sunglasses.

Scheana captioned the post, “Can moms thirst trap too? [orange heart emoji].”

Then, over on their Instagram Stories, Ariana and Scheana shared some more behind-the-scenes looks at their trip.

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram and @ariana252525/Instagram

Vanderpump Rules cast show each other love, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss set to join them

Ariana and Scheana’s posts were smoking, there’s no denying it, and their co-stars showed up with some love in the comments.

Ariana showed up in Scheana’s comments, writing, “she’s sexyyyyyyy,” along with several flame emojis.

Scheana’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Charli Burnett and James Kennedy, also showed up with some flame emojis in the comments. Even 90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik, and Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn commented on the post.

“Trap away,” Loren wrote referencing Scheana’s question about whether or not moms could thirst trap on Instagram.

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

Vanderpump Rules stars also showed up, and showed love, in Ariana’s comments. Of course, Scheana commented with the same level of support that Ariana showed her.

“God my bff is hot,” she wrote.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz also made an appearance, writing, “Daaaaaaaaamn!!!!!!”

Pic credit: @ariana252525/Instagram

And, as it turns out, Ariana, Scheana, and their men won’t be the only ones enjoying the trip to Las Vegas. In Ariana’s comments, Raquel Leviss commented about how hot Ariana looked and Ariana responded, “can’t wait to see you!”

Pic credit: @raquelleviss/Instagram

Shortly after the comment, it seems Raquel and James touched down in Vegas and took to their Instagram Stories as they joined their castmates.

Whatever they get up to for the rest of the trip, it’s bound to be a wild ride.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 premieres Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.