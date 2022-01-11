Val Chmerkovskiy’s former DWTS partner not surprised he is leaving show

Olivia Jade and Val on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

When Val Chmerkovskiy announced he was not returning to Dancing with the Stars after Season 30, it shocked many fans.

While his wife, Jenna Johnson, said she was returning and had no plans to leave, many wondered what was next for Val after DWTS.

Val and Jenna both mentioned there were big things coming and Val wasn’t going to stop dancing anytime soon – just not on the show anymore.

When it comes to surprise, this was not an announcement that surprised Val’s former Dancing with the Stars partner Monica Aldama.

When talking about Val leaving the show, Monica said she saw it coming.

Monica Aldama on Val leaving Dancing with the Stars

Monica Aldama, best known for her role on Netflix’s Cheer docuseries, teamed up with Val in Dancing with the Stars Season 29.

She spoke to Us Weekly about her experience with Val in that season and she said that it did not surprise her at all that the DWTS pro was planning to leave the show.

“I’m definitely grateful that I had the opportunity to work with him. I think we both taught each other a lot,” Monica said in the interview. “I’m not surprised at hearing that just because I know he’s kind of an entrepreneur himself and he has a lot of different ideas.”

Val mentioned several things he planned to do once he left Dancing with the Stars, from Broadway to movies to just working in private dance studios with students.

“He really is very talented. He’s very creative, not just in dance, but he’s just very artistic and very creative,” Monica told Us Weekly. “He could really honestly do so many different things. I don’t have a clue what his plan is, but he does own a lot of dance schools around the country.”

Monica still keeps in touch with Val

“My husband and I went — this summer, he did a tour with his brother Maks, and they came through Austin. So, we bought tickets and went down there to support him. We went backstage and hung out with him for a little bit. I would support him in anything he does,” Monica said.

She also said that she loved working with Val, and it was an experience should would always treasure.

“As hard as Dancing with the Stars was, I would do it all again in a heartbeat,” Monica said.

“I’ve been a huge fan since the very first season it came out. I absolutely love that show. So, as hard as it was, I absolutely love that show and all the people. Everybody was so wonderful.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The show should return to ABC in late 2022.