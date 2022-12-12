Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar trolls reveal of Jamal and Veronica’s relationship

Usman Umar had a response about Jamal Menzies and Veronica Rodriguez’s revealed connection. Pic credit: TLC

During the Season 3 Tell All for 90 Day: The Single Life, fans were given the shocking news that cast member and ex-fiancee of Tim Malcolm, Veronica Rodriguez, was dating Before the 90 Days star Kimberly Menzies’ son, Jamal Menzies.

Perhaps the most shocked by the interesting development was Kim’s fiance Usman “Sojaboy” Umar, who dropped a comment trolling the relationship reveal.

37-year-old Veronica and 27-year-old Jamal share a 10-year age gap, and Jamal has expressed his concern about Usman and his mom’s relationship, being that Usman is 18 years younger than Kim.

Jamal has felt like Kim and Usman are at two different places in their lives, and both Kim and Jamal have made jokes about how close Usman is to Jamal’s age.

With that said, Usman left an ambiguous but notable comment on 90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram page video of Veronica and Jamal having their connection exposed.

The comment has since been deleted on the post.

Usman Umar makes a remark about Jamal Menzies and Veronica Rodriguez’s relationship

Usman landed in the comments of the official 90 Day page’s IG post to make a remark that was both vague and pointed.

He wrote, “I’m not saying anything, Hahaha 🤣😂.” The comment got almost 40 likes before it was deleted.

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

A popular fan page commented on Usman’s response and added, “@officialsojaboy Veronica could be your POTENTIAL daughter in law 😂😂😂.”

Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies are an open item

TLC and the official 90 Day Fiance Instagram account shared a video clip of Veronica and Jamal’s relationship getting out in the open at The Single Life Tell All.

Veronica said she watched the Season 5 of Before the 90 Days Tell All that Jamal appeared on and hit him up for recommendations when she was visiting San Diego.

Jamal said he would take her around San Diego himself and take her to dinner if she wanted.

Jamal admitted that he and Veronica woke up together and had sex on their first date, although both of them agreed that they were not exclusive and open to date other people.

The pair appeared cozy at the Tell All, with Jamal even asking Tim to change seats with him so he could cupcake on the couch with Veronica.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.