Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar spent time with another 90 Day Fiance alum, offered cryptic caption

Usman Umar left 90 Day Fiance fans curious after he posted a picture and video with another 90 Day Fiance star. Pic credit: TLC

Usman Umar surprised fans on social media by posting a photo and video with another 90 Day Fiance star.

Angela Deem’s husband Michael Ilesanmi, who is also Nigerian, spent some time with Usman in a post that was geotagged in Nigeria. Based on their reactions to each other, it did not look like they had ever met previously.

They were never castmates in the same season of Before the 90 Days and Usman was never on the Happily Ever After? spinoff like Michael.

Both men seemed very excited to pose for pictures and interact in a video that was posted on Usman’s Instagram page.

Usman’s caption also offered a cryptic message for his new friend.

Usman Umar spent time with fellow 90 Day Fiance star Michael Ilesanmi and posted a mysterious caption

Usman shared a post that shocked viewers because he was hanging out with fellow 90 Day Fiance star Michael Ilesanmi in Nigeria where they are both from.

The featured image in the post was a picture of Usman and Michael in a candid moment as Usman was looking at Michael and Michael appeared to be smiling or laughing.

A video came second in the post where Usman called Michael, “The legend of 90 Day Fiance” as the two posed together.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the caption, Usman shared a cryptic thought towards Michael as he said, “Hi 90Days Fans see who I found today, Micheal is a very innocent GUY I just wish you had the chance to use your opportunities, but you know what? Better Days Ahead.”

What did Usman Umar mean in his caption towards fellow 90 Day Fiance alum Michael Ilesanmi?

In Usman’s caption, he alluded to the idea that Michael might not be an innocent guy and he also took aim at the notion that Michael has not used opportunities as a star of the TLC hit.

The opportunities he’s referring to could be Michael’s 90 Day Fiance fame and possibly not living it to the fullest. It is well known to fans that Angela Deem held Michael back from a lot of freedoms and the chance to make a name for himself unattached from her.

Usman also hinted that there may be “Better Days Ahead” for Michael so it is possible that he has broken up with Angela? No official split has been announced but the status of their relationship is always something that 90 Day Fiance fans want to know about.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.