Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar gives special birthday shoutout to Kimberly Menzies

90 Day Fiance star Kimberly Menzies turned 53 yesterday and got a surprise shoutout from her ex-fiance, Usman “Sojaboy” Umar.

The couple broke up shortly after becoming engaged on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? but seem to be on great terms these days.

They comment on each other’s social media posts, and Kim has said she and Usman text or talk on the phone frequently.

To commemorate Kim’s birthday, Usman shared an Instagram post with his 290,000 followers. He shared a picture of Kim smiling while posing with her hand on her hip. The following image was of him and Kim during a candid moment in front of a palm tree setting.

In his caption, Usman wrote, “Happy Birthday to you queen @itskimberly90 you are an amazing SOUL and you deserve to be happy. I wish you all the good things in the universe, Enjoy your life🎂🎁🎈.”

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Kim when she was on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and flew to Tanzania to meet Usman for the first time. Their relationship, and its demise, continued on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Kimberly Menzies replied to Usman Umar’s birthday message

Kim dropped by the post’s comments in response to Usman’s social media gesture for her birthday.

She shared, “Thank you @officialsojaboy I am so happy that we can remain friends. Thank you for always being there for me as I will always be there for you. You will always have a piece of my heart.”

Kim replied to Usman’s sentiment. Pic credit: @officialsojaboy/Instagram

Last 90 Day Fiance fans saw of them on TV, Kim was hopeful about rekindling her relationship with Usman but was disappointed when he did not share the same hope at the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All.

Usman said during the season that he preferred to date women his own age. Viewers also know that Usman’s main priority at his age and in his culture is having a child, something Kim could not do.

90 Day Fiance fans watched Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar go through some tense moments

Kim and Usman got into plenty of arguments over their age difference and Kim’s inability to produce a child for Usman. They came up with several compromises and even got Usman’s family’s blessing in the end, given that he took a second wife.

However, one of Kim and Usman’s most explosive moments was when Kim threw a drink in Usman’s face after becoming frustrated over the second wife.

During 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Kim also threw a drink in Usman’s face, which he thought was highly disrespectful both times.

Another major blowup the pair had, was when Kim was Usman’s “potential” girlfriend, and he refused to have sex with her.

Kim and Usman have also had issues over the idea that Usman was doing Kim “a favor” by being with her since he had a lot of options for suitors.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.