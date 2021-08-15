Uncle Beau bashed for posting confederate flag weeks after Mike Youngquist got slammed for the same thing

Uncle Beau gets bashed after posting glass with confederate flag. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Mike Youngquist recently got called out for having a confederate flag in his home and now the same thing is happening to Uncle Beau.

The once loveable guest on the show is now feeling the wrath of viewers after he proudly showed off a shot glass on social media with the confederate flag branded on it.

Viewers were introduced to Uncle Beau because he was actually Mike’s roommate until Natalie showed up to live with him in the U.S. The Ukrainian native made it known that she wasn’t comfortable with Uncle Beau being at their home so Mike begrudgingly asked his uncle to leave.

It’s not clear if Uncle Beau has since moved back in with his nephew now that Natalie and Mike have called it quits. But one thing we do know is that Mike and Uncle Beau appear to have similar taste in home décor.

Uncle Beau shows off glass with confederate flag

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? guest star is sure to lose some fans after his latest post on social media. Uncle Beau decided to share a photo in his Instagram Story showing off his shot glass collection and one, in particular, was very glaring.

The tallest glass in the bunch was decorated with a large confederate flag and persons who saw the post were offended by the image.

The photo has been reposted to Reddit and people have quite a bit to say about it, but many people admitted that Uncle Beau’s memorabilia wasn’t surprising.

A few weeks ago Mike also got in hot water when TLC viewers spotted a confederate flag in his home and called him out for that.

Uncle Beau gest bashed by Reddit users

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? guest star is getting backlash online for the offensive post which is making its rounds on social media.

A Reddit user shared the image along with the caption “Uncle Beau just posted this crap.”

“Haven’t been this shocked since I found out Angela is too old to “tote” a baby,” commented one Reddit user under the post.

“This is in no way a shocker esp in rural Washington,” wrote another user after seeing the photo that Uncle Beau shared online.

“Naw. Just dumb. Dumb, dumb, and stupid. How does the confederate flag make you a rebel in WASHINGTON STATE? What’s he rebelling against? Crest White strip[s]?” wrote another Redditor, referring to the wording on the shot glass.

It’s hard to make out what’s written on the top based on the position of the glass in the photo, but the bottom half reads “A rebel.”

Meanwhile, another user noted that they’re not surprised by Uncle Beau’s post.

Are you surprised by Uncle Beau’s latest post?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.