Tyray’s catfish Christian calls him a ‘stupid American’ during phone call with 90 Day Fiance producer

This weekend, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers will listen to Tyray Mollett’s catfish, Christian, speak out for the first time during Part 2 of the Season 6 Tell All.

For four years, Tyray believed that he had met and fallen in love with an attractive woman named Carmella, who lived in Barbados and with whom he was going to spend the rest of his life.

But Tyray’s dreams were shattered when 90 Day Fiance producers discovered that Carmella’s identity was stolen.

In actuality, a man named Christian was using Carmella’s online images to pose as her in an effort to extort money from Tyray.

In a sneak peek at the Sunday, October 1 episode, Tyray agrees to listen to the audio recording of a phone call between Christian, the man behind the Carmella catfish, and a 90 Day Fiance producer.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Christian admits that he has been posing as a woman named Carmella for about four or five years, and he has been using the online scam account alongside a friend.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 Tell All spoiler: Tyray listens to his catfish admit he scammed him

“We wrote to multiple Americans,” Christian divulges. “And I just look for [a] guy who maybe, um, send money.”

Christian tells the producer, Amelia, that in the four or five years he’s been communicating with Tyray online, Tyray has given him between two and three thousand dollars.

When asked to describe his relationship with Tyray, Christian admits he’s been taking advantage of Tyray.

“It’s only for money for me,” Christian reveals, adding that when Tyray traveled to Barbados to meet “Carmella” in person, he never expected it to go that far.

But because he needed clothes and a cell phone, Christian instructed Tyray to bring the items to a particular store and to call him when he arrived. Meanwhile, Christian says he waited in a car and actually saw Tyray.

When asked by Amelia what he thought when he saw Tyray in person, Christian boldly confesses, “That he was dumb. Stupid American.”

Tyray’s 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days castmates are outraged by his catfish’s confessions

Tyray’s castmates show their support for him as he admits that it “kinda sucks” and that he’s “pissed off” about Christian’s admissions.

“I just wanna f**k him up,” Tyray says, while his castmate Christian Allgood sends a “F**k you” to Tyray’s scammer, and Jasmine Pineda admits that the catfish’s behavior makes her want to “punch him in the f**king face.”

After watching Tyray’s unique storyline this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, it’s all starting to make sense, especially now that we’re able to start putting the pieces of the puzzle together.

For starters, “Carmella” refused to video chat with Tyray, which makes perfect sense, and after meeting the real Carmella in person and learning that Carmella was actually an online porn star, Tyray was forced to accept that he had been catfished and had fallen in love with an imaginary online persona.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 Tell All airs on Sunday, October 1, at 8/7c on TLC.