Tyra Banks gets a new gig hinting she could be out at Dancing with the Stars

There have been a lot of rumors that Dancing with the Stars would remove Tyra Banks as the host when it moves to Disney+ streaming this upcoming season.

The executive producer responsible for firing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews was removed from his position and he is the man who hired Tyra Banks as the host to begin with.

Now, there is another sign that Tyra is moving on from Dancing with the Stars.

Tyra has a new acting gig coming up.

Tyra Banks signs on to a new movie

Tyra Banks is going to star in a new movie that will be shooting around the same time that Dancing with the Stars is expected to start production.

Deadline reported that Tyra has signed on to star in the remake of the 1991 comedy movie Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.

The movie is about five siblings who are left on their own when their babysitter dies while their mother is out of town.

The remake will update the story to today’s world and Tyra has signed on to play Rose, the fashion exec played by Joanna Cassidy in the original movie.

However, while many fans feel this might mean that Tyra is finally moving away from Dancing with the Stars, and some sources claim she is already gone, it isn’t proof enough yet.

Derek Hough had a second gig last season as he also had his Las Vegas stage show running at the same time as Dancing with the Stars Season 30 – and he was still able to work on the show as a judge.

The judges and host need to appear on Monday nights with a few other appearances filmed here and there, so Tyra could conceivably do both.

This is a similar situation to Ariana Grande on The Voice

This is similar to the rumors that Arian Grande is leaving The Voice after just one season.

While the signs point to her leaving the show, the original rumors started when she signed on to appear in a movie that was shooting around the same time as the next season of the singing reality series.

Ariana Grande will appear in the big-screen adaptation of Wicked.

However, unlike Dancing with the Stars hosts, who only need to appear on the show, coaches on The Voice have to take time to work with the singers as they prepare for their appearances, similar to the pro dancers on DWTS.

