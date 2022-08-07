Tyler Norris revealed he DM’d this popular contestant from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor

Tyler Norris DM’d this contestant during The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Fans watched this past week as Rachel Recchia and Tyler Norris had a connection during their one-on-one time on this season of The Bachelorette.

Even though he is only 25 years old, Tyler seems to know what he wants and is all-in when it comes to competing for Rachel’s heart and her love.

Moreover, Rachel appeared to be just as smitten with Tyler as he was with her as Bachelor Nation watched their chemistry together last Monday.

A business owner from New Jersey, Tyler has stated that he is looking for love and a connection that seems to only happen in the movies and fairy tales.

Tyler seems to understand Rachel and agrees with how important family is to her because it’s just as important to him.

However, Tyler also revealed another tidbit of information to a few Bachelor alums, and fans might be surprised to hear what he did during the last season of The Bachelor.

Tyler Norris reveals that he DM’d one of Clayton Echard’s contestants

Tyler stopped by the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast and chatted with the co-hosts, Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker, and Tia Booth.

While on the show, Tyler revealed that he had a crush on Rachel since he laid eyes on her when she got out of the limo on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

In fact, Tyler claimed, “The only season that I really watched every single episode was Clayton’s season. Ultimately, after that one, I got asked to do the show. I have a funny story about that too. I remember after the second episode, I was about two bottles of wine deep and I thought since the day she got out of the limo that Rachel was gorgeous.”

Because of that wine, Tyler got the gumption to DM Rachel on Instagram after the second week of Clayton’s season airing.

Tyler Norris DM’d Rachel Recchia during her season of The Bachelor

When Tyler decided to DM Rachel, he wrote, “Hey, if things don’t work out with Clayton and you ever end up as the Bachelorette, sign me up because I would love to pursue you.”

He then told the co-hosts that, a week later, he received a call from producers telling him he had a spot as a contestant on The Bachelorette if he wanted it.

However, Tyler doesn’t think Rachel ever saw the DM, but he did let her in on his little secret during their one-on-one.

He said that Rachel told him, “Well, I need to look back and see if that’s true.”

Obviously, Tyler knew from the get-go that he wanted to pursue Rachel, and he told her the same. Because he was so into her, he didn’t think twice about sending her that DM.

From the moment he saw Rachel, Tyler has known that there was something about her that just took his breath away and told him that he just had to get to know her more.

Will this be fate for Tyler and Rachel? Only time will tell as the episodes continue to air and the season finishes up.

For the full episode of Click Bait with Bachelor Nation and Tyler Norris, click here.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.