Tyler Norris calls Rachel Recchia ‘everything and more’ after elimination

Tyler Norris’s journey concluded on the latest episode of The Bachelorette.

Despite having a nice day portion of his hometown date with The Bachelorette co-lead Rachel Recchia, she didn’t see long-term potential with him.

After a day of riding rides and playing games on the pier, Rachel sat Tyler down and tearfully broke up with him.

Rachel’s reveal that she didn’t think they would work came seconds after Tyler professed his love for her.

Tyler then had to return to his home solo and break the news of his split with his family.

While Tyler’s hometown experience was a disappointment, he held his head high.

Tyler shared a classy post after his elimination and had nothing but kind things to say about Rachel and his journey on the show.

Tyler Norris respects the way Rachel Recchia ended things with him

Tyler Norris took to Instagram to share a sweet photo from his time with Rachel Recchia on The Bachelorette, along with a heartfelt caption.

The photo featured Tyler smiling down at Rachel as he wrapped his arms around her and dipped her in what looked to be a mid-dance move.

Tyler began his caption by acknowledging Rachel and writing, “Last night obviously didn’t go as planned. But let me just start with this woman right here. Rachel you are every thing and more than I expected coming on this journey. You’re genuine, caring, loving, and one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met in my life.”

The Bachelor Nation star continued, “And it’s clear why I had a crush on you before I even came on this show 😂. I respect the way things ended because you didn’t string me along. You knew meeting my family was a big step to me and you never put me in that position for it to get deeper and I appreciate you for that. You deserve all the love in the world and I know you’ll find it.”

Tyler Norris expresses gratitude and hope after being sent home

Tyler also appreciated his supporters and all the love he received since being on the show.

He continued his caption, “To everyone who supported me through this I wish I could answer every message because you all truly make this the most amazing experience that I am so thankful for. The love I get is something I could never even imagine and I hope I was able to resonate with some of you in some way.”

Tyler remains hopeful about finding love, telling his fans that he has always wanted to be in love and be the best he can be for the right person, and loves the idea of being able to truly love someone. He stayed hopeful, noting, “One day it will find me,” and that it isn’t an easy journey, but everyone “just [needs] to be patient and let life come to you.”

Addressing the friends he made and Bachelor Nation, Tyler concluded his post, “I just want to thank everyone who went through this journey with me I’ve made lifelong friends through it all. Bachelor nation has been incredible and I am forever grateful for the experience. Love y’all I’ve really had the experience of a lifetime. Keep Tuning into this incredible journey because both of these women deserve the world. Monday on ABC @8/7c #thebachelorette #bachelornation.”

