Tyler Cameron’s NSFW underwear photos have The Bachelorette fans in an uproar

Tyler Cameron has The Bachelorette fans all riled up after some very risque photos are shared. Pic credit: ABC

It’s no secret that Tyler Cameron is an incredibly good-looking man, and now, The Bachelorette fans have seen more of him than some cared to see.

Tyler may not be interested in being The Bachelor, and he’s turned down other opportunities in Bachelor Nation, too, including an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise. However, he’s definitely still making a big impression on fans.

Tyler Cameron’s NSFW photos

Recently, Tyler Cameron did an interview and a very risque photoshoot for Da Man, where he opened up about his career, his love life, and he even promoted his book, You Deserve Better.

But many Bachelor Nation fans may have missed the interview portion entirely because the buzz is all about Tyler Cameron’s NSFW photos that leave very little, if nothing, to the imagination.

For those who may be wondering what everyone is talking about, click here to see Tyler’s photo that is too NSFW for us to embed in this post. But be warned if you’re at work, this one is definitely not something you want tech support to see.

Bachelor Nation reacts to Tyler Cameron’s nearly-nude photos

Some who watched Tyler on The Bachelorette have shared how much they love the photos, even commenting that the body-baring photos left them speechless. Others used the opportunity to bash the handsome reality star, calling him out for going way too far.

“There is a Tyler Cameron photo out there that I’m too afraid to share but it has me like…” one tweet read.

“This new Tyler Cameron photoshoot…” another said, with an RHOBH clip of Garcelle Beauvais that says “I’m so hot right now.”

Yet another wrote, “If anyone hasn’t seen the picture of Tyler Cameron for daman magazine… go to Instagram now. If you are under 18, this is inappropriate for you.”

Another gives readers a pretty good idea of what they’ll see if they search for Tyler Cameron’s photos. They wrote, “I’m sorry, but I was not mentally prepared to be surprised with an outline of Tyler Cameron’s d**k in an underwear ad today.”

Others weighed in on how Hannah Brown might be kicking herself for picking Jed Wyatt over Tyler Cameron during her season of The Bachelorette and praised him because he “knows what he is doing” by sharing those very risque photos with fans.

It’s too bad Tyler doesn’t want to be The Bachelor lead because it seems that Bachelor Nation can’t get enough of him.

