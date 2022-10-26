Tyler Cameron wowed in his shirtless boat snap. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Tyler Cameron is at it again, setting his fans’ pulses racing with a shirtless pic.

The Bachelorette alum was one of the show’s favorite contestants despite ultimately failing to woo former Miss Alabama USA Hannah Brown and finishing runner-up to Jed Wyatt.

Since then, he has made other reality TV appearances, starred on Saturday Night Live, and even made his film debut as a “ruggedly handsome man” in Netflix flick Good On Paper.

He has also drummed up 2.2 million followers on Instagram, with followers clearly loving updates on his enviable lifestyle and pics that showcase his incredible physique.

And those fans clearly got what they wanted with his latest post as he fooled around shirtless on a boat.

In a series of snaps, Tyler soaked up the sun in just his swim trunks while asking, “Went on a really nice guys yacht this weekend. How’d I do?.”

The sensational pics proved Tyler’s much-documented time in the gym has really paid off as he showed off lean muscled arms, toned pecs, and a rock-hard six-pack.

Tyler Cameron’s a seaside sensation

In the first snap, Tyler is kneeling on the boat’s deck in shades and a baseball cap with drinks cans littered around him, suggesting there was plenty of fun being had on the big day out.

Other pics showed the hunk splashing around in the water before pulling himself back on board and enjoying the evening sunset.

The setting for Tyler’s adventure looks glorious, with the sun dancing on the water and palm trees, and a cloudless blue sky in the background. Although the star didn’t specify where he was, it is almost certainly his home state of Florida.

Tyler’s Instagram shows he works hard to keep superb shape with lots of posts of grueling workouts and the star working up a healthy sweat.

His good looks have won him plenty of admirers, but Tyler’s love life has hardly been straightforward of late.

Tyler Cameron’s messy love life

Tyler was slammed back in August for flying through girls.

Fans hit out at the celeb, who has been linked with beauties including Gigi Hadid, Elizabeth Turner, and Camila Kendra, for not being able to settle on one love.

Twitter user @TheBachBabes posted a photo of Tyler and said, “Tyler Cameron is actually a mess. This man has a new flavor every week.”

Tyler Cameron is actually a mess 🫠

This man has a new flavor every week. And tf is he doing shit talking his best friend’s girlfriend 🙄#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/PlthRgljpW — TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) August 15, 2022

It came after Tyler had a short-lived fling with Paige Lorenz, which saw the model surprised by the news they had broken up.

After Tyler told an interview he was single again, Paige said in a now-deleted TikTok post, “Had no idea he was talking to media… but I am not embarrassed, I stepped away. Just weird.”