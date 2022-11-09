Tyler Cameron in suave suit and bow tie officiates wedding

Tyler Cameron became a breakout star on The Bachelorette Season 15. Pic credit: @tylerjcameron/Instagram

Tyler Cameron turned heads in a recent share.

He dressed in a dapper suit and bow tie while serving as the officiant for a memorable wedding.

The handsome Bachelor Nation star shared photos from the wedding with his 2.2 million Instagram followers.

Tyler’s fans loved seeing him look suave in the suit and reacted with over 60k likes on the post.

Tyler’s schedule remains eventful and busy, as he also recently attended an event to endorse his paid partnership with Amazon.

He was joined by Bachelor Nation stars Joe Amabile and Greg Grippo at Amazon’s Holiday Soiree.

Tyler Cameron wows in classic suit for wedding

Tyler Cameron took to his Instagram to share a carousel of photos from his best friend’s wedding.

In the opening shot, Tyler was modelesque as he posed in a black blazer and pants with a white shirt and black bow tie.

Tyler’s hair was slicked back as he posed with one hand in his pocket and another holding a cup. Two men stood beside Tyler for the photo.

In the second slide, Tyler stood between the groom and bride as he officiated the wedding with a smile.

Tyler posed with the bride and groom on the fourth slide as a sunset could be seen in the distance. City structures were also visible as the wedding appeared to take place in Brooklyn, New York.

Tyler’s post included a video of the bride and groom dancing, a delicious assortment of donuts, and a close-up of rings.

The Bachelor Nation model captioned the post, “Had the honor to officiate my best friends wedding! Love you @mollie_foertmeyer and @tylermccurdy_ and am so thankful to be a part of such a special moment!”

In the final part of Tyler’s caption, it appeared he, too, hopes to be married soon as he wrote, “Y’all make the world better and make believe in love. One day… if the streets would let go of me.”

Tyler Cameron attends Amazon’s Holiday Soiree with Bachelor Nation stars

Tyler remains good friends with several members of The Bachelor franchise. One of his recent posts saw him meeting up with The Bachelorette Season 17 star Greg Grippo and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Joe Amabile.

The three guys wore casual attire for Amazon’s holiday event, with Greg and Tyler both in flannels.

Tyler struck poses solo and in a group pic with Joe and Greg as he promoted Amazon to his followers.

Tyler captioned the post, “I had a great time at the @amazon Holiday Soirée last night in NYC. Be sure to check out the Holiday Gift Guide from the link in my stories to finish all your shopping this season.”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.