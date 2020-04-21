Tyler Cameron gets sexy and naughty on Instagram — and Dustin Kendrick weighs in!

Even though Hannah Brown decided to leave a few weeks ago, Tyler Cameron remains in quarantine with friends at his Jupiter, Florida home,

Tyler and Hannah first made headlines when she visited him in early March after his mom suddenly passed away.

Along with Tyler’s friends, the reality stars started a Tik Tok account called The Quarantine Crew. Within a few days, thousands followed them as rumors of a rekindled romance surfaced.

While Hannah and Tyler claim they are just friends, Cameron has been turning up the charm and the sexiness on his posts. This approach continues even though Hannah has left the scene.

Yesterday, Cameron shared a photo of himself in which he appeared almost completely naked.

Tyler Cameron wants you to look at new sexy post

In the photo, Cameron stood in his underwear with a pie covering his private parts. His friend Matt sat next to him in a chair, eating a sandwich and tater tots.

“Made you look,” Tyler’s caption read.

Tyler, who is a former model, has no problem stripping down for a sexy and naughty picture and he knows this is what his fans love to see.

Of course, the caption and the picture got plenty of attention, including from a certain someone who has been quarantining in Chicago.

Dustin Kendrick reached out via the post, writing, “this ain’t it.”

Representing Bachelor Nation, two quarantining crews include Tyler and Hannah vs. Peter and Kelley. Dustin, who is quarantining with Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber in Chicago, has joked about being the awkward third wheel.

Even Kelley has joked about kicking Dustin out of her apartment so she can be alone with Peter. Now that Hannah has left Florida and Tyler behind, all eyes appear to be on Peter and Kelley.

Tyler Cameron and Hannah B could still date in the future

Even though Hannah left Tyler in Florida, she did not do so because they were fighting or their relationship was done. When Hannah learned of the stay-at-home orders, she decided it was best to go back to her family home in Alabama.

While Hannah has confirmed she’s single and not in an exclusive relationship with Tyler, Cameron is getting money from fans to help him buy her an engagement ring. Tyler has yet to talk about these donations, but fans are sending a clear sign that they should give their romance a second chance.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.