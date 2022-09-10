Tyler Baltierra shows support for Teen Mom Family Reunion Season 2 crew as they strike following cast brawl

Tyler showed his support for the Teen Mom crews who are on strike following a brawl during filming for Family Reunion. Pic credit: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

Tyler Baltierra is taking sides in the recent Teen Mom Family Reunion strike that has halted production for Season 2 of the show following a brawl among some of the cast.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the Teen Mom Family Reunion (TMFR) production crew is on strike after castmates Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones got into a scuffle that involved their moms, Tea and Roxanne.

Briana and Ashley were eventually sent home for their actions, which included Roxanne allegedly threatening to throw a chair and “bumping” Tea without apologizing and Ashley spitting on Briana.

Following the news, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) tweeted, “LABOR DAY STRIKE: The Crew of ‘@TeenMom Reunion’ is on strike for recognition of their union in Oregon!”

MTV is reportedly scrambling to find replacements for the film crew for Season 2 of TMFR, which consists mostly of unionized camera operators and audio and sound technicians.

Now, TMFR star Tyler Baltierra is the first cast member from the Teen Mom franchise to speak out about the strike, and he’s siding with the staffers.

Taking to Twitter on September 9, Tyler quote-retweeted IATSE’s tweet. He added his opinion, tweeting, “This #TeenMom: Family Reunion has been the worst production I have EVER been apart of!”

“Their treatment towards the crew & cast is a shameful embarrassment,” Tyler continued. “Their lack of morality/ethics is shocking to say the least. 5 people down & out with [COVID-19], due to their negligence alone.”

One Teen Mom fan who caught wind of Tyler’s tweet took to Reddit where they shared a screenshot of it. Fans of the Teen Mom franchise took to the comments and weighed in on Tyler showing his support.

“I’m glad Tyler is speaking out. It truly does help bring awareness and support to the issue,” wrote one Redditor in support of Tyler’s tweet.

Another was proud of Tyler and pointed out the conditions of crews working on reality TV sets: “Tv workers get paid almost nothing, reality tv workers get paid even less. The crew deserves fair pay & proud of Tyler for saying so.”

Echoing the sentiment, another Redditor commented, “Reality tv work is some of the least desirable in the media industry with some of the worst working conditions. Hope they get everything they want.”

One Teen Mom fan pointed out that TMFR alum Farrah Abraham pointed out the less-than-desirable working conditions on set. In September 2021, Farrah took to Twitter to tell her followers, “I debate on coming back to work on set, I see people fatigued, lack of care, simple work ethics lack for every job description on a set lights, sound, producers, talent, security.”

It’s unclear whether TMFR will continue filming, but obviously without a film and production crew, there will be no Season 2 to air.

