Tyler Baltierra looks amazing as he rocks a tight t-shirt to show off his biceps and tattoos. Pic credit: @tylerbaltierratv/Instagram

Teen Mom OG dad Tyler Baltierra has sent hearts racing after he showed off his huge biceps and tatted arms.

The 30-year-old reality star had his fans drooling over his latest mirror selfie.

Tyler and his wife, Catelynn Baltierra, shot to fame in 2009 when they started on the MTV show 16 and Pregnant before moving to Teen Mom OG.

Their story was arguably the most touching, as they placed their firstborn daughter, Carly, for adoption shortly after her birth.

They’ve since married and welcomed three more beautiful daughters: Novalee Reign (Nova), 7, Vaeda Luma, 3, and Rya Rose, 1.

Aside from sweet family pictures and selfies of the happy couple, Tyler often shares snaps of his fitness journey, and his determination and dedication have paid off.

Tyler Baltierra sizzles in mirror selfie

Tyler has focused on getting lean via healthier nutrition and has been hitting the gym hard, adding bulk to his physique.

The 30-year-old dad has crushed his fitness goals and shared his progress with his 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Posting on Instagram, the resolution star showed off his trim figure in a tight black t-shirt.

His toned biceps and razor-sharp jawline were on show while he held up his phone for a mirror selfie.

Slipping into a pair of ripped blue jeans, Tyler completed his look with matching bracelets on each wrist.

Tyler captioned the post with a poem that he wrote himself.

“There’s not enough chains to hold me down,” the TV star began.

“I was molded from these rocks, in the dirt on this ground. From which I stand firm and proud.

Tyler continued with several other lines, and his post left many of his fans feeling inspired and gushing over his appearance.

“Bro! Post your workout routine I need to up my game,” one fan said.

Another encouraged him, “Great job! Keep up the good work.”

Pic credit: @tylerbaltierratv/Instagram

“Damn,” a third fan simply wrote.

A fourth commented four fire emojis underneath the sizzling snap.

Tyler’s fans also praised his poem. Pic credit: @tylerbaltierratv/Instagram

“Awesome, inspiring poem. Blessed good vibes to you and your beautiful family,” another penned.

Tyler Baltierra has always loved writing

Tyler has made it no secret that he has always loved writing.

I have always loved writing & as a kid I used to write poetry, I had pages full of it! But I gave it up when I got a little older & ended up throwing it all away. I’ve been inspired recently to pick it back up & I’m on a mission to refill my notebook! #SelfCare #MyOwnTherapy pic.twitter.com/CGyzmWqcsu — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) May 6, 2018

In a 2018 tweet, Tyler detailed his love of penmanship, saying, “I have always loved writing & as a kid I used to write poetry, I had pages full of it!”