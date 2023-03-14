Tyler Baltierra shares private texts from wife Catelynn, Teen Mom viewers have mixed reactions

Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra shouted out his wife, Catelynn Baltierra, on her 31st birthday and shared private text exchanges.

Sunday marked Catelynn’s 31st trip around the sun, and in his typical, thoughtful fashion, Tyler gushed over her in a carousel post on Instagram.

Tyler wished Catelynn a happy birthday in his post and, in the caption, noted that he falls in love with her “more & more every year” and called being her husband and the father of their children his “biggest accomplishment” in life.

Along with a photo of Catelynn posing for an MTV promo, Tyler also shared a screenshot of a text exchange between himself and his wife, who is saved in his contacts as “😍 THE WIFE 😍.”

In the text messages, Tyler wrote to Catelynn, “& let me tell you, NOTHING compares to the feeling I get when we hug.”

Catelynn replied, noting how glad she was that Tyler “picked” her. The romantic couple continued to share mushy messages, and Catelynn ended the thread by telling Tyler that he was her “safe place.”

Nearly 56,000 of Tyler’s 3.2 million Instagram followers liked the post, and 950+ took to the comments, where most couldn’t get over the romantic gesture.

Teen Mom viewers react to Tyler Baltierra’s emotional tribute to Catelynn on her 31st birthday

“Ur love story is so amazing!!!! The love u have for your wife is very special I’m always in awe when I watch u two. It’s something we all wish for in our lives 😍,” wrote one of Tyler’s followers.

One of Tyler and Catelynn’s fellow reality TV stars, Clara Berghaus from Married at First Sight Season 12, called the couple “Goals 🥹.”

Teen Mom viewers react to Tyler sharing private texts between himself and Catelynn. Pic credit: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

However, not everyone was impressed with Tyler and Catelynn’s sentimental word swap.

One of Tyler’s critics asked why his post felt “so fake” and wrote, “We saw what a jerk you were to her on the show tf.”

Another disparager felt Tyler shared the texts to “prove” his and Catelynn’s relationship.

“I would never share texts between me and my husband for likes on instagram to prove our relationship,” they penned.

Tyler and Catelynn are the longest-standing couple in the Teen Mom franchise

Tyler and Catelynn’s relationship has stood the test of time. They met while they were just teenagers, still in middle school. Soon after, they began dating, and Catelynn became pregnant with their first daughter, Carly.

They made the heartwrenching decision to place Carly for adoption in 2009, shortly after her birth. They welcomed three more daughters — Novalee, Vaeda, and Rya — and tied the knot in 2015, as documented by MTV during an episode of Teen Mom OG.

Last year, Tyler and Catelynn commemorated their 16th anniversary with matching tenderhearted posts on Instagram to declare their ongoing love for each other. Catelynn and Tyler’s love story is certainly one for the books… they are the only OG couple from the Teen Mom franchise who are still together, despite their obstacles.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.