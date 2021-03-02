Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Tyler Baltierra shares pics of Nova and Vaeda, excited to be surrounded by strong women, thanks Catelynn


Tyler Baltierra of Teen Mom OG
Tyler Baltierra of Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: TLC

Tyler Baltierra from Teen Mom OG shared what looks to be professional photos of his daughters, Nova and Vaeda to his Instagram account on Monday and he took the time to thank Catelynn in a sweet post.

His caption read, “I feel so blessed as I look at these pictures of my beautiful daughters & I can’t wait [sic] meet my other little daughter on the way! I’m feeling so happy & excited that I’ll be surrounded by beautiful, strong, amazing women! Thank you @catelynnmtv for blessing my life in more ways than I could describe. Thank you for bringing all my children into this world, I love all you girls so much! 😍❤️😭 #GirlDad #NovaleeReign #VaedaLuma

The first pic in the series showed Tyler’s daughter, Nova with baby sister Vaeda on her lap. The two are wearing matching pink and white tulle and lace dresses. The second pic is a solo shot of Vadea smiling big while sitting in a chair. The third pic is a solo shot of Nova standing with her hands crossed in front of her.

The Teen Mom couple of 15 years has been through a lot together

Tyler is married to Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra (nee Lowell). The two made headlines in 2009 when they appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant as cameras followed their teen pregnancy journey.

Catelynn was pregnant with their first daughter, Carly during 16 and Pregnant and the couple ended up placing her for adoption. The duo’s parents were not happy about their decision to place Carly for adoption.

They have faced numerous struggles together and plenty of backlash along the way. Catelynn has been very open on Teen Mom OG about her struggles with mental health.

Tyler has been by Catelynn’s side through her mental health struggles

Catelynn was admitted to treatment facilities twice while Tyler stayed home and tended to their daughter. Catelynn cites childhood trauma as a major factor for her mental health issues.

Tyler and Catelynn welcomed their second daughter, Nova in 2015 and married later that same year. Youngest daughter, Vaeda arrived in 2019.

The twosome are now expecting their fourth child, another daughter. Tyler has been vocal about his desire for a son, so fans were curious how he would react to another daughter. It seems from his social media posts that he’s come to terms with the realization that he’ll be outnumbered four to one at home.

Tyler and Catelynn recently discussed their desire to have more children while MTV cameras filmed. They were dead set on it happening before they turned 30.

Catelynn recently revealed on the show that she is certified in eyebrow microblading and wants to open her own business. Tyler’s bio on his Twitter account lists his business ventures as Founder/CEO of @tierrareign, Author of #ConqueringChaos, Producer/Creator @reunitedmtv & seen on @MTV.  Fans can see more of Cate and Ty’s plans on tonight’s episode.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

Mona Wexler
Latest posts by Mona Wexler (see all)


