Tyler Baltierra defends sharing his sexual abuse story on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Tyler Baltierra shared his vulnerable side on the latest episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Pic credit: MTV

In the latest episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Tyler Baltierra showed viewers his vulnerable side when he opened up about his traumatic past.

Tyler has previously opened up to Teen Mom viewers about his troubled childhood, including sexual abuse, suicidal ideations, and his father, Butch Baltierra’s history of addiction and time spent in and out of jail.

The Tuesday, November 29 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter showcased Tyler opening up about some hard-hitting topics while engaging in an online therapy session with his counselor.

At times, Tyler broke down in tears as he was encouraged to think back to his 8-year-old self, and Teen Mom viewers felt his pain.

Following the episode, fans of the show shared their reactions to Tyler’s segment on Twitter. One tweet, in particular, caught Tyler’s attention and he used it as an opportunity to explain why he chose to allow MTV’s cameras to film such a sensitive scene.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Teen Mom viewer called Tyler “brave” and a “great father” for “opening up and allowing the cameras to film such a traumatic thing.”

Tyler Baltierra explains why he chose to film his therapy session on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

In response, Tyler shared the fan’s tweet and explained, “I originally was not going to share the details of why I was seeking out therapy.”

He continued, “But once I broke down & thought about the moral responsibility I have with this small (undeserving) platform I’ve been given, I knew I had to be open, honest & completely transparent about it all.”

Pic credit: @TylerBaltierra/Twitter

Also taking to Twitter following the episode was Tyler’s wife, Catelynn Baltierra. Catelynn, who has been Tyler’s number-one supporter throughout his mental health struggles, also responded to a Teen Mom viewer who commented on the segment.

The viewer felt as though Tyler’s therapy session shouldn’t have been shared publicly, saying it didn’t sit right with them.

Pic credit: @CatelynnLowell/Instagram

Catelynn, however, defended Tyler’s decision to film and explained, “We agree to let it be filmed… it’s good to show ppl they are NOT alone.”

Tyler uses Ketamine, writing, and art as other forms of therapy

In addition to therapy, Tyler has also been open about using Ketamine treatments, a controversial treatment used to combat depression and suicidal thoughts. Per Web MD, Ketamine — initially used as an anesthetic medication for animals — was approved for use in humans in 1970.

The drug is said to cause a “trip,” inducing a dissociative experience. Despite reports of abuse and serious side effects, Ketamine has gained more credence in the professional field in recent years.

Tyler also uses writing and art as forms of therapy. Last winter, Tyler shared some of his artwork with his fans, which he says helps curb his anxiety. He has also been known to share his poetry with his millions of fans on social media.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.