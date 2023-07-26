Tyler Baltierra clears the air about joining OnlyFans amid backlash: ‘I’m not doing porn!’

Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra is setting the record straight about his involvement in online adult entertainment.

Tyler was the latest cast member from the Teen Mom franchise to join OnlyFans, at the urging of his wife, Catelynn Baltierra.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Tyler got called out by Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham, who basically called Tyler and other castmates hypocrites for doing the very thing that got her fired in 2017.

Farrah’s involvement in the adult entertainment industry was much more X-rated than her castmates, but we’ll save that for another day.

Either Tyler caught wind of Farrah’s bash fest on Instagram, or he’s been getting a crap ton of DMs from fans assuming he’ll be mimicking Farrah’s pornographic videos because he just took to his Instagram Story to clear the air about his intentions on OnlyFans.

Tyler began his lengthy message, “To be completely fair, I’m NOT doing porn at all!”

Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra makes it clear that there’s ‘no sex involved’ in his OnlyFans content

As Tyler explained, his wife, Catelynn, is taking the reins when it comes to the content he’s sharing on the NSFW platform. In fact, she’s posting photos that he personally shares with her for his paying subscribers’ viewing pleasure.

Tyler set the record straight about the content he’ll be sharing on OnlyFans. Pic credit: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

Tyler continued to reiterate, “There’s no sex involved or even videos on the page she’s running,” before seemingly taking a shot at Farrah’s past work in the industry.

“I didn’t go to a porn production company, hire adult film stars & crew, have sex on camera, pretend that it was some ‘leaked’ personal footage, or make genital molds to sell!” Tyler ranted.

Tyler’s mention of “genial molds” is likely in reference to Farrah’s molds of her private parts that she crafted for the sex toy company Topco Sales in 2013.

Tyler went on to mention that Catelynn is being “completely transparent & honest” about his involvement in OnlyFans and drove across the point that his site will feature photos Catelynn hand-picks to share with his fans, and “that’s literally it!”

The father of four noted that he understands why some of his critics compared his latest business venture to Farrah’s but wanted to clarify what he’ll actually be selling before people jumped to conclusions.

Catelynn Baltierra clarifies: ‘We aren’t doing anything sexual!’

For her part, Catelynn came to her husband’s defense in her own Instagram Story. The MTV star wrote, “Y’all we aren’t doing anything sexual on onlyfans lmaooo!!! Please we got kids! I would never lol.”

Catelynn piggybacked on Tyler’s IG Story with a message of her own. Pic credit: @catelynnmtv/Instagram

However, Catelynn admitted there’s no shame in her or Tyler’s game and urged her followers to click the link taking them to Tyler’s OnlyFans site.

Along with Farrah and Tyler, there have been several other Teen Mom stars and alumni who have joined OnlyFans and raked in the dough.

Briana DeJesus and her sister Brittany are among the list of Teen Mom cast members who have made bank utilizing the content subscription service, as well as Jade Cline, Jenelle Evans, her husband David Eason, and her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.