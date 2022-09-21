Tyler Baltierra apologizes to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers for ‘yackin his jaws’

Tyler joked with TMTNC viewers about the talkative way he communicates. Pic credit: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

Tyler Baltierra apologized to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers for his communication style after watching a clip of himself.

Tuesday night’s episode of TMTNC saw Tyler’s wife, Catelynn Baltierra, undergo surgery to remove a cyst.

Being the supportive husband and doting father that he is, Tyler took the news in stride and was there to offer his support to his wife and step up in his role as a dad.

Teen Mom shared a clip from the segment on their official Instagram page. Some comments from viewers joked that Tyler has a loud and “aggressive” way of communicating.

One fan noted that Tyler and Catelynn have improved how they communicate, while another voiced, “[Tyler] has the most aggressive form of love & communication 😂 he be like 😡let me love you😡.” Another viewer asked why Tyler shouts so much while talking.

Tyler took to the comments section to let TMTNC viewers know that although he doesn’t watch the show, he happened to watch that particular clip, and it had him laughing. And he didn’t disagree with TMTNC viewers’ comments either, poking fun at himself.

Tyler Baltierra pokes fun at the way he communicates ‘very passionately’

“YO! 😂 I don’t ever watch the show, so watching this clip & seeing how I can communicate sometimes, has me DYING tbh haha! 🤣,” Tyler wrote.

He continued, telling TMTNC viewers, “I’m sorry y’all have had to watch me yackin my jaws like that on TV for so long for real lol!” He added that as a child, his introductions to people included the fact that he talks “fast and loud,” and he even mentioned that his therapist says he talks “very passionately.”

“Anyway, I just had to jump on here & say how thankful I am that all of you have stuck it out with me all these years. You da real mvps! 👏🏻💯🙏🏻,” Tyler concluded his comment.

Tyler has gets vocal about another Teen Mom-related topic

Tyler recently got vocal, but about a different topic. After news broke that the Season 2 Teen Mom Family Reunion production crew went on strike following a brawl among the cast, Tyler took a stance, siding with the camera operators.

Tyler called out his castmates, calling their behavior a “shameful embarrassment.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.