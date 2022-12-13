Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra call out MTV for their ‘biggest mistake’ as they campaign to reboot their spinoff

Catelynn and Tyler are employing the help of their fans to bring back their Teen Mom spinoff, Reunited. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OGs Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra put MTV on blast for not picking up their spinoff show, Reunited, and are asking fans for help to make their wish come true.

Catelynn and Tyler have been sharing their storyline with Teen Mom viewers since 2009. Their story differs from the rest of the cast members, as they placed their firstborn daughter, Carly, for adoption shortly after her birth.

Their adoption journey has left an indelible impression on their lives, and they continue to speak about the topic of adoption to spread awareness.

Recently, the couple took to their respective Instagram feeds to call out MTV for not airing more than one episode of their Teen Mom spinoff, Reunited.

The show, which aired for one episode in 2016, set out to help reunite families and change lives, including those affected by adoption.

In Catelynn and Tyler’s minds, MTV not airing more episodes of the show was a huge mistake.

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra drag MTV for ‘huge mistake’ not rebooting their spinoff Reunited

“[MTV] made the biggest mistake by not letting [Tyler] and I do more episodes of #Reunited,” Catelynn captioned her post, which contained a clip from the show.

Catelynn continued to tell her followers that the show was “what television needs more of” and urged her fans to let MTV know they need to pick the show back up.

For his IG post, Tyler also included a clip from Reunited and, in his caption, called the show his “passion project.”

“I personally think [MTV] made a huge mistake by not picking the show up to series, because we had SO many other amazing stories that were sent to us that could’ve been explored & shared!” Tyler captioned his post.

Catelynn and Tyler both received plenty of support from their millions of IG followers, who took to the comments section to reinforce their sentiments.

Teen Mom fans show support for Catelynn and Tyler

One of Catelynn’s followers called Reunited “Soooo much better than the stupid drama s**t” currently airing on MTV.

“We need more of this on tv PERIOD,” wrote another supporter.

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer’s sister, Victoria Messer, agreed and wrote, “Definitely need more of this!!”

Catelynn replied to another fan in her comments, explaining that even though only one episode of Reunited made it to MTV’s airwaves, the spinoff rated higher than Teen Mom OG and without any promotion. According to Catelynn, she and Tyler promoted Reunited entirely on their own.

Another one of Catelynn and Tyler’s fans suggested they take their show’s concept to YouTube, where they could “make it bigger” than MTV could.

Reunited’s sole episode premiered on MTV on December 5, 2016, and was well received, judging by the feedback on the preview clip seen below.

Although the show didn’t air more than one episode, Tyler and Catelynn succeeded in reuniting two sisters and they also helped an adoptee find her birth family.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.