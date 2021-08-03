Two Love Island USA Islanders dated before coming on the show

Florita Diaz on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA fans have wondered about the relationships between Islanders before they entered the villa.

The biggest questions surrounded Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama and whether they were connected before coming to Love Island USA.

While nothing was ever proven, people like Christian Longnecker believe there was something between them before coming to the villa.

Now, there has been news that two Islanders dated each other before coming onto Love Island USA this season.

This time there were no rumors, and it came straight from one of the Islanders.

Andrew John Phillips dated Florita Diaz

The two Islanders that dated before coming on the show were Andrew John Phillips and Florita Diaz.

This was revealed in a Q&A video that Andrew did with his fans on his Instagram stories.

A fan asked straight up about Florita and Andrew admitted that the two of them went out on a date a couple of months before appearing on Love Island USA.

He also mentioned earlier that he planned to try to get to know Roxy Ahmed and then said that his “type” was Genny Shawcross.

As for his thoughts on Florita, Andrew said that they will still hang out and be friends, and if anything happens in the future, then something will happen.

Andrew and Florita on Love Island USA

Andrew John Phillips and Florita Diaz never met up at the villa on Love Island USA.

Florita came in and immediately won over Korey Gandy, but things between them didn’t work and she moved on to couple up with Jeremy Hershberg.

This didn’t work out well for her, as she ended up voted off the show after the first fan vote put her at the bottom and the Islanders voted to keep Olivia Kaiser.

If they had kept her, Florita claimed she would have probably returned to Korey. However, Casa Amor happened immediately, and it remains to be seen what would have happened if Florita was still around when Andrew showed up at that event, considering their history.

Instead, Florita went home and none of the women in Casa Amor wanted to choose any of the new guys outside of Cashay Proudfoot and Charlie Lynch.

Even Olivia came back single rather than coupling up with anyone there.

Andrew said all the girls were shut off from the guys and none seemed open to even get to know them in Casa Amor.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.