Trolls slam Jade Cline for complaining about what she’s ‘going through in life right now’

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline came under fire when she shared that she was “going through” some challenges in her life.

Jade felt she needed to share a cryptic message with her followers about what she has been experiencing.

The 24-year-old mom of one took to Twitter to tell her fans, “If y’all only knew what I was going through in life right now ..”

Jade didn’t specify what exactly she’s going through, but her followers offered their advice, some of them showing their support for the MTV star.

Others, however, felt that Jade was possibly seeking attention or exaggerating whatever her issues are.

Jade Cline’s followers react to her tweet

One of Jade’s followers told her in response to her tweet, “Honey life shouldn’t be that hard at your age. If it is girl u need to change it and not keep going back take care.”

Another critic asked Jade, “As millions of others…. What makes you special??? TV???? give us a break.”

One of Jade’s followers mocked the fact that she has repeatedly shut down production during Teen Mom 2 and asked the crews to stop filming.

Their comment read, “If you film it we could have an idea. Let the cameras in.”

“We all have issues. I’d trade mine for yours any day,” wrote another one of Jade’s Twitter followers.

Another follower guessed that either Jade’s baby daddy Sean Austin or her parents Christy and Corey were to blame for the Teen Mom 2 star’s complaint.

“Let me guess, either Shawn or your parents are involved,” the follower commented.

Jade’s troubled relationships played out on Teen Mom 2 last season

Jade’s tumultuous relationships with Sean and her parents were a big part of her storyline last season on Teen Mom 2.

After having a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction surgery, Jade waited in excruciating pain while her parents disappeared for over three hours while supposedly trying to fill her prescription for pain meds.

Although Sean was helpful with their daughter, Kloie, during Jade’s recovery, the on-and-off couple just couldn’t commit to each other.

Sean moved into Jade’s new house to take care of Kloie while Jade went back to work full-time in her beauty salon. However, Sean grew tired of being home with Kloie all day while Jade was exhausted from working all day.

Their living arrangement proved to be detrimental to their relationship. Sean thought that getting married might help mend things and ended up proposing to Jade, off camera.

Jade rejected Sean’s proposal, though, and said a ring wouldn’t salvage their relationship. The current status of their relationship is unknown, as Jade has only provided vague bits and pieces of information, keeping fans guessing.

Jade told her fans that “things are different right now” when it comes to co-parenting with Sean. But with the ups and downs their relationship has endured over the years, “different” could be good or bad.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.