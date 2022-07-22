Tristan Thompson mercilessly trolled by The Kardashians fans over ‘patterns’ caption

Tristan’s critics came for him after he shared a caption about “patterns.” Pic credit: @realtristan13/Instagram

NBA star Tristan Thompson came under fire when his critics called him out for sharing a caption about “patterns.”

Tristan has earned himself a reputation as a playboy, engaging in multiple relationships with women, several of which have resulted in pregnancies.

Two years into his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, it was revealed that he was getting friendly with other women just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson.

Khloe chose to stick by her man, only for him to betray her trust again. Tristan was caught with Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods, but once again, Khloe decided she wanted to try and work through his infidelity.

Most notably, in December 2021, news broke that Tristan had another affair, and this time, it resulted in the woman, Maralee Nichols, becoming pregnant. She welcomed their son, Theo, on December 2, 2021. Tristan also shares his 5-year-old son Prince with model Jordan Craig as well as 4-year-old True with Khloe.

The Canadian-born basketball player has caught heat most recently after reports surfaced that he was galivanting around Greece with a bevy of women as he awaits the birth of his and Khloe Kardashian’s second child via surrogate.

Tristan Thompson under fire for caption about ‘patterns’

A recent share to his Instagram had Tristan’s critics calling him out for the caption on his latest post. Sitting in a white button-down shirt and matching pants paired with white athletic shoes, Tristan posed on a patterned chair in front of a pair of patterned curtains.

His caption read, “Patterns and details is everything ⚪️😊🤞🏾”

Taking to the comments section, Tristan’s critics called him out for his choice of caption.

“Yeah if the pattern is betrayal and dishonesty 🤣” joked one of Tristan’s critics.

Pic credit: @realtristan13/Instagram

Another Instagram user agreed with his caption but added, “True THAT. Maybe Khloe should have payed more attention to your patterns.”

“And some patterns are hard to break 🤦‍♀️,” read another comment, taking aim at Tristan’s history of being unfaithful.

Another one of Tristan’s followers told him, “You would know about patterns…” while another joked, “bro ure a walking meme frfr 😭💀”

Will Khloe and Tristan reunite over the birth of their son?

According to a source, Tristan is hoping that welcoming another child with Khloe will allow for another chance at love for the former couple.

“He’s begging Khloe to get back together with him and is praying the baby will reunite them as a couple — as a way back in,” the insider shared with In Touch. However, the source revealed that for her part, Khloe “has zero interest in giving him another shot.”

Khloe and Tristan conceived their second child, a baby boy before news of his affair with Maralee Nichols broke. The baby is believed to have been conceived in November 2021 and is expected to arrive any day now.

Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres this September on Hulu.