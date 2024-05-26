Trista Sutter defends husband Ryan after backlash over cryptic post

Ryan Sutter’s message about his wife, Trista Sutter, caused a stir among Bachelor Nation fans a few days ago, with many wondering if the couple had split or if something had happened to Trista.

That turned out to be a false alarm; the couple was perfectly fine despite Ryan’s cryptic post hinting otherwise.

After he saw the slew of concerned comments online, Ryan responded and cleared up the confusion, but now Trista is speaking out.

The Bachelorette alum was away from Ryan and their two kids while filming a secret project with no phones allowed, and now she’s returned home.

Trista reacted to the drama surrounding her marriage and well-being, taking to social media to defend her husband.

The mom of two also poked fun at all the assumptions that were made from her Ryan’s post and assured concerned fans that she’s perfectly fine.

Trista Sutter assures Bachelor Nation fans that she’s ‘safe and sound’

Trista posted a stunning photo with her husband and kids enjoying a beach day now that she’s back home with the family.

She also had plenty to say in her caption, first joking about the hoopla, writing, “Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?! 😜🤣.”

The Bachelorette alum told her 405,000 Instagram followers that there’s no need for concern because she is “safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful. 🥰.”

She also had a message for the critics adding, “For those who’d rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that. 🙃.”

Trista defends her husband Ryan Sutter against the backlash

The mom of two also defended Ryan and noted that she saw nothing wrong with the words he chose to use in the Instagram post that caused a frenzy among Bachelor Nation fans.

Trisa noted that Ryan is usually more private, but this time, he opted to express his love for her online.

“Most of the time, the world doesn’t pay too much attention,” she said.” This time, he couldn’t say anything right and just about every news outlet picked up his ‘cryptic/confusing/attention-seeking/dramatic’ pictures and captions.”

However, while some people were offended by the post, Trista said her husband’s words were exactly what she needed to hear while experiencing some “serious self doubt and fear.”

“That’s all that matters,” reasoned Trista.” He doesn’t owe anyone any explanation or require permission to post what he wants to post and share what he wants to share.”

