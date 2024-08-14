Trina and Towanda Braxton talk about their reality TV return in The Braxtons

The Braxtons are back.

The first two episodes of the rebooted reality series aired on WeTV last week, and they promise to be a worthy successor to the 2011-2020 original.

The series premiere wasted no time in revealing what had changed in the lives of Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Evelyn during the nearly-year hiatus between the Braxton Family Values and The Braxtons.

After watching the two-part premiere, one thing’s for sure: The cast has a lot going on, making it the perfect time to televise their next steps.

There’s a piece of the family missing following Traci Braxton’s 2022 death following a battle with esophageal cancer.

The series, which features exclusive footage of Traci’s final days, showcases how the Braxtons cope with the aftermath.

We get to see the family as they undergo grief counseling while navigating some big changes in their lives.

The Braxtons is a contender for best unscripted show of the year

Many shows are rebooted with little purpose other than to help a network’s bottom line, but you can tell from the first frame of the series premiere to the end of the second episode that nothing is off the table on The Braxtons.

The cast is willing to go there to showcase the whole gamut of their emotions, which elevates it high above other docuseries currently on the air.

As a result, there’s a good chance it will be deemed one of the finest unscripted offerings of the year.

It’s rare to get a show of this caliber where every storyline is engaging, but this is thanks to the Braxton family’s willingness to put their lives on display for viewers.

Trina and Towanda talk about their reservations about returning to TV

Monsters and Critics got the chance to speak with Trina and Towanda about their thoughts on returning to reality TV.

The sisters made it clear early into our chat that their late sister, Traci, gave them permission to do another show.

The ladies discuss what compelled them to pick up filming again and share their thoughts on viewers checking back into their lives after such a lengthy hiatus.

They also delve into their storylines and reservations about putting their lives back on TV.

Check out the full interview below.

The Braxtons airs on WeTV on Fridays at 9:30/8:30c. You can also Stream Seasons 1-7 of Braxton Family Values on AMC+.