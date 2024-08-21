Trehuggers call Teresa Giudice a ‘national treasure’ as Bravo releases clip of her funniest misquotes

Teresa Giudice and The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast might be on hiatus for who knows how long, but the OG is never forgotten.

Maybe Bravo is trying to butter up the naysayers who want Teresa fired.

The network posted a video reminding viewers why they initially fell in love with the mom of four.

Things have taken a dark turn in recent years and many RHONJ fans have blamed Teresa for the toxic state of the franchise, and they want her gone.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens after a long pause as Andy Cohen expressed a plan to take their time deciding about Season 15.

Meanwhile, the die-hard Trehuggers remain loyal to their queen and can’t see the show moving on without her.

In the meantime, a clip of Teresa’s funny misquotes over the years has fans calling her a “national treasure.”

Bravo releases a video featuring Teresa Giudice’s funniest flubs

The Trehuggers have been commenting on the clip which features some of the funniest moments from the OG dubbed, “Teresa-isms.”

The hilarious clip begins with a RHONJ group trip from Season 11 where Teresa tells the women “I swear to God I’m gonna f***ing blow my casket, I really am!”

“You’re what,” retorted one of her castmates as the women laughed.

There are also several flubs from the Season 3 reunion, including one moment where the 52-year-old was trying to say uneducated but instead said: “Unducated.”

Another Teresa-ism was from Season 4 where she gave us plenty of laughs in her confessional while bashing Jacqueline Laurita.

“She’s looking sad, then another minute she’s attacking me, she’s like Hekyll and Jyde,” exclaimed the RHONJ star, referring to Jekyll and Hyde.

The clip proves that Teresa hasn’t changed much over the past decade as she told her daughter Milania in a hilarious scene from Season 13, “There’s always a light at the end of the rainbow.”

Trehuggers call the RHONJ star a ‘national treasure’ in reaction to the video

The Trehuggers showed love to Teresa as they reacted to the funny video featuring the RHONJ star.

“This is why I’m a Tre Hugger! She is TV gold without even trying” wrote a commenter after the clip was posted on Instagram.

“Teresa is a national treasure I laughed so hard this little clip made my evening much better lol,” posted someone else.

An RHONJ viewer wrote, “What I love is she never changed till this day.”

Another added, “I absolutely love her… She is authentically herself!”

Trehuggers share their thoughts. Pic credit: @byewighellodrama/Instagram

Check out the hilarious roundup of Teresa-isms in the video below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.