Tre Cooper shared a photo of his uncle Anthony, the guy Tahzjuan dated before Bachelor in Paradise

Tre Cooper shows off his uncle on social media. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise had castmates, Tre Cooper and Tahzjuan Hawkins, connecting in more ways than one.

During the premiere, Tahzjuan made the surprising reveal that she had gone on a date with Tre’s uncle before coming to paradise.

Now, Tre has taken to social media to do a reveal of his own, letting fans see just what his Uncle Anthony looks like. After seeing the attractive photo, Bachelor Nation certainly appears to approve of Tre’s uncle.

Bachelor Nation reacts positively to Uncle Anthony

Tahzjuan and Tre’s “uncle-gate” was a major subject during the BIP premiere and naturally, fans were curious to see who Tre’s uncle was, especially considering the age difference he’d likely have had with Tahzjuan.

Tre gave the people what they wanted when he posted a photo of his uncle to Twitter with the caption, “Too busy w work rn to think of a clever way to do this, so I’m just gonna drop this here and dip. To those who care, meet Uncle Anthony.”

The photo, which features Uncle Anthony donning a nice smile and suit, received high praise from Bachelor Nation.

Too busy w work rn to think of a clever way to do this, so I’m just gonna drop this here and dip. To those who care, meet Uncle Anthony 😅 pic.twitter.com/NNDFbuNcOp — Tre Cooper (@trecooper_) August 18, 2021

Many found Tre’s uncle to be very handsome and a catch. Those that reacted to the photo felt they now completely understand why Tahzjuan “swiped right” when Uncle Anthony showed up on her dating app.

Fans pushed for Uncle Anthony to show up on this season of Bachelor in Paradise for a family reunion with Tre and Tahzjuan, and others even humorously advocated for Uncle Anthony to be named the next Bachelor.

Tre also shared his uncle’s Instagram handle, which had some fans flocking to thirst over Uncle Anthony’s posts.

Who is Uncle Anthony Cooper?

Tre’s uncle, Dr. Anthony Cooper, is an accomplished physician and a father of boys.

Anthony’s bio also reveals he’s a combat veteran, ivy leaguer, and a god follower. He appears to be a festive and playful guy who really enjoys staying fit in the gym, playing basketball, and encouraging African American youth to be leaders and take interest in the medical field.

It appears Uncle Anthony is also single and ready to mingle considering he met Tahzjuan through a dating app and their date ended in a kiss, according to Tahzjuan.

Tahzjuan had a really rough time on the last season of BIP, but she seems to be faring slightly better this time around. Now that Tre and Tahzjuan seem to be building a love connection of their own in paradise, it’ll be interesting to see how this unique family affair plays out.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.