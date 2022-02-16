Tre Cooper expresses interest in returning to Bachelor in Paradise

Tre Cooper could make a second appearance on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise may not have seen the last of Tre Cooper.

During a night out with his The Bachelorette Season 17 costars Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo, Tre was asked if he would ever return to Bachelor in Paradise after featuring on Season 7, and he had a telling response.

Tre Cooper feels he ‘deserves another chance’ at love

Tre Cooper enjoyed a Valentine’s Day trip in Santa Monica with Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo, and the three allowed fans and followers to ask them questions during their time together.

Andrew Spencer took to his Instagram stories to share their responses to the questions.

At some point in the night, Tre was asked if he would go on Bachelor in Paradise again.

Interestingly, Greg chimed in that Tre seemingly is interested in a woman from The Bachelor franchise and that interest could entice him to go on Bachelor in Paradise to meet this mystery woman whose name was never disclosed by the guys.

Tre then spoke for himself to answer the question saying, “Me without the flat top deserves another chance.”

Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise viewers may recall that Tre had a flat top hairstyle during his time on Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette.

Now, Tre has opted for a lower cut hairstyle, and it seems he feels his new look may serve him better with the ladies the second time around on Bachelor in Paradise.

While Tre may try his luck at romance in paradise once more, he’s currently been enjoying the bromances that he built since being on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Andrew Spencer even shared a photo of Greg and Tre at a restaurant in Santa Monica as they wished followers a Happy Valentine’s Day.

Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

Greg Grippo does not plan on joining Bachelor in Paradise

It remains to be seen if Tre will return to Bachelor in Paradise, although he does seem to have left the door open to the possibility.

Meanwhile, Greg Grippo recently made statements that he would not compete on Bachelor in Paradise because he is currently in a long-distance relationship.

While Greg hasn’t spilled all the details about his significant other, he has confirmed that he’s in a committed relationship and his girlfriend lives in Paris.

As for Andrew Spencer, fans and his cousin Clay Harbor have been eager to see him return to the franchise in a more prominent role as The Bachelor.

How would you like to see Andrew Spencer and Tre Cooper return to the franchise?

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.