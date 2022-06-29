Travis Barker in the hospital, Kourtney Kardashian by his side

Kourtney was by Travis’ side as he was wheeled into an ambulance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital, and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was by his side for the harrowing ordeal.

The Blink-182 drummer and his new wife reportedly drove themselves to the West Hills Hospital on Tuesday after Travis began experiencing an undisclosed medical issue.

Kourtney Kardashian stays by Travis Barker’s side as he rushed to the hospital

However, it’s reported that Travis’ health issue turned out to be more serious than he and Kourtney anticipated because the medical staff rushed him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center via ambulance.

Photos shared by TMZ show Travis loaded onto a gurney with Kourtney by his side, shielding her identity in black, baggy sweats with a hood over her head.

Interestingly, Travis shared a tweet on Tuesday, June 28 that simply read, “God save me.” The tweet was shared at 1:45 p.m. and it’s unclear whether he shared the tweet after his trip to the hospital. Travis’ tweet sparked concern among his fans; however, some noted that Travis’ good friend Machine Gun Kelly has a song by the same name.

Travis has faced serious medical issues in the past

Travis’ trip to the hospital isn’t the first for the rock superstar. In 2018, Travis was admitted to the hospital for staph infection and a skin infection known as cellulitis. Upon discharge, he was readmitted after developing blood clots in both arms.

In 2008, Travis was involved in a tragic plane accident that killed the flight’s two pilots as well as two of Travis’ friends. Travis was doused in jet fuel and set ablaze in the accident, suffering third-degree burns, spending three months in the hospital, undergoing skin grafts and 26 surgeries.

Because he was confined to a hospital bed, Travis could not attend his friends’ funerals. The tragic accident propelled Travis into prescription drug abuse, giving him another battle to overcome.

These days, Travis is enjoying newlywed life, coming on the heels of his wedding to Kourtney Kardashian. The couple held a third wedding ceremony at the Castello Brown castle in Portofino, Italy, surrounded by friends and family.

Travis and Kourtney made their nuptials legal last month when they exchanged vows before a justice of the peace during a courthouse ceremony. Travis romantically proposed to Kourtney last fall with a lavish beachfront display surrounded by roses and candles at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California.

