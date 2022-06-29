Travis Barker hospital update: Here’s why Kourtney Kardashian’s husband was rushed to the hospital

Travis Barker’s mystery illness revealed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Since Tuesday evening, June 28, 2022, fans have been worried about Travis Barker after they had heard he was rushed to the hospital.

The Blink 182 drummer and husband to the famous Kourtney Kardashian was taken to a Los Angeles hospital due to an unknown illness.

Kourtney transported Travis to West Hills, a hospital close to their home, sometime Tuesday morning. After arriving, though, an ambulance took him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, also in L.A.

Here’s why Travis Barker was in the hospital

According to a source, Travis’ mystery illness has turned out to be from a recent colonoscopy that he had done, where the procedure has inflamed his pancreas.

The condition is known as pancreatitis, and the symptoms of this include nausea, vomiting, and horrible stomach pains.

While Kourtney has been by his side the entire time, it seems as if the whole ordeal immensely scared Travis, and his daughter, Alabama.

As Travis was dealing with the intense pain from this illness and the terrifying idea that he had no clue what it was, he posted on Twitter.

Travis wrote the words, “God save me.”

While it’s not evident exactly when he shared this tweet, and if he was talking about his trip to the hospital, most fans think it was. However, Travis’ friend, Machine Gun Kelly, also has a song by that exact name, causing fans to wonder which way the tweet was leading.

Also, frightened and alarmed, Travis’ daughter, Alabama, had posted and deleted a picture of her dad in the hospital.

However, she also posted, “Please send your prayers (with a worried/scared emoji face)” on her Instagram story.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship and recent wedding

The twosome is often seen out and about and taking photos and videos involving PDA, which they both seem to enjoy.

Recently, the duo got married in Italy; however, Kris Jenner’s ex, Caitlyn Jenner, did not receive an invite to attend.

Also not going to the wedding was Kourtney’s brother, Rob Kardashian, but he chose not to attend himself. Because Rob does not like the spotlight, he felt uncomfortable going to such a high-profile celebration.

Hopefully, Travis will be able to get out of the hospital soon and start to feel better after they get his pain and illness under control. Fans have continued to show their outpouring of support and love for both Travis and his new wife, Kourtney.

