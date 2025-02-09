Traitors fans sad to see Survivor’s Boston Rob eliminated

Boston Rob Mariano came to the end of his road on The Traitors 3.

A dramatic Roundtable had much of the castle targeting Rob after his chaotic time on the show.

The former Survivor winner came in hot, looking to make big moves as soon as host Alan Cumming revealed he was a Traitor.

Nearly anyone who spoke out against Rob became targeted, and that wake of the eliminated players led a trail right to him.

Fellow Traitors Carolyn Wiger and Danielle Reyes also turned against him at the Roundtable, leading to his inevitable exit.

Boston Rob finished 12th place on the season and we will see him again at the reunion. But many Traitors fans have shared their frustrations and sadness that he is gone.

Many Traitors fans miss Boston Rob on The Traitors 3

“I don’t care about all the haters. I’m sad to see Boston Rob go. I still think he has one of the greatest competition reality TV minds of all time. His game wasn’t perfect, but it was a joy to watch. #TheTraitorsUS #Traitors #TraitorsUS #TraitorsUS3 #TheTraitors,” wrote a fan on X.

I don't care about all the haters. I'm sad to see Boston Rob go. I still think he has one of the greatest competition reality TV minds of all time. His game wasn't perfect, but it was a joy to watch. #TheTraitorsUS #Traitors #TraitorsUS #TraitorsUS3 #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/DOEXOYtXhd — Leo Queen #DragRace #Traitors (@TheNekkidPanda) February 7, 2025

Another Traitors fan posted how they felt the season would get boring now. They also shared their opinion of Danielle as a Traitor.

“Now that Boston Rob is gone #traitors is gonna be boring! Danielle is the worst Traitor ever,” the fan wrote.

Now that Boston Rob is gone #traitors is gonna be boring! Danielle is the worst Traitor ever 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/SMKq7lIzU5 — Miguel Del Rey (@Blueivywigs) February 7, 2025

“Somehow I feel like the round tables just won’t be the same anymore… Boston Rob brought the intense drama each time …and we’re still stuck with Tom #TheTraitorsUS #TheTraitors,” another Traitors fan posted.

They are referencing Tom Sandoval, who feels he is one of the best players in the castle. Will Tom find a way to survive until the very end?

Somehow I feel like the round tables just won’t be the same anymore… Boston Rob brought the intense drama each time



…and we’re still stuck with Tom 🫠 #TheTraitorsUS #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/sBcdH2oHuE — Lauren Black (@LaurenBlack12) February 7, 2025

Not everyone was sad about Rob’s elimination. There were also viewers celebrating what happened on Thursday night.

“3 annoying men leaving the castle consecutively is such a WIN. Danielle and Carolyn safe with no suspicion from the faithfuls, potential traitor recruit in the coming episodes, and the remaining faithfuls only sharing one brain cell. This season is perfection #TheTraitorsUS,” shared an excited fan.

A GIF with the post also showcased their joy.

3 annoying men leaving the castle consecutively is such a WIN. Danielle and Carolyn safe with no suspicion from the faithfuls, potential traitor recruit in the coming episodes, and the remaining faithfuls only sharing one brain cell. This season is perfection #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/rTHFOKCfWK — heebie jeebies (@isbyeathreat) February 7, 2025

