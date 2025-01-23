Toya & Reginae exclusive: Famous duo teases realest and most unfiltered season

The premiere season of Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter’s WeTV series was a hit, and now the mother-daughter duo is back for Season 2.

Monsters and Critics chatted with the famous pair as they teased what viewers can expect on Toya & Reginae, premiering January 24.

We saw the family dynamic break apart last season, but Toya is determined to reunite her family.

However, her brother Casey might dampen those plans due to unresolved issues with his sister.

Toya faces additional challenges this season, including troubling news about her health that may prevent her from having more children with her husband, Robert Rushing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Reginae also has a lot on her plate after moving from Atlanta to Los Angeles to focus on her acting career.

While she’s busy auditioning, she’s also spending a lot, which is a point of contention for her mom.

Reginae Carter’s extravagant spending causes concern

Reginae has been making her own money for quite some time, with previous reality TV shows and several movies under her belt.

However, her new life in LA leads to an extravagant spending habit that causes Toya to intervene.

“As her mother, it’s my job to step in no matter how grown she is,” reasoned Toya. “It’s always my job to at least give advice; now, whether you take it, that’s on you.”

This time, Reginae listens to her mom, admitting to Monsters and Critics that her spending was getting out of hand. We’ll see how it unfolds in the show.

“I do have a little spending problem,” confessed the 26-year-old. “I think I’m getting better the older I get. It just didn’t help that I moved to LA.”

Meanwhile, things are going well for Reginae’s budding acting career. Her new movie, Nothing Even Matters, just dropped on Peacock.

Toya Johnson-Rushing tackles health issues in Toya & Reginae Season 2

Toya’s health issues take center stage this season as she attempts to grow her family but is met with a roadblock.

The mom of two discovers she has fibroids, which can cause women to miscarry during pregnancy.

Toya discussed her medical issues with Monsters and Critics and explained why she didn’t hesitate to share the vulnerable moment on camera.

“Because so many women [are] dealing with it,” she said. ‘It’s something that a lot of African American women [are] dealing with—it’s almost like every few women have it. So it’s a topic I didn’t mind sharing or discussing.”

“I actually went through a whole procedure after that to get rid of them…but yeah, it’s something that we need to talk about more,” she added.

Check out Toya and Reginae’s interview with Monsters and Critics below.

Toya & Reginae Season 2 premieres Friday, January 24, at 9/8c on WeTV.