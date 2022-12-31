Tori Roloff teases her and Zach Roloff’s exit from LPBW is near

Tori and Zach may not be filming for LPBW much longer. Pic credit: @zroloff07/Instagram

According to Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff, she and her husband, Zach Roloff, won’t be filming for the show much longer.

Longtime LPBW viewers have been watching the Roloff family’s storylines since the show’s inception in 2006. Currently, only one of Matt and Amy’s children, Zach, still films for the show, along with his wife Tori and their three kids.

Tori first appeared on the hit TLC show during Season 10 when she and Zach’s relationship started getting more serious.

Since then, the couple tied the knot in 2015 and have welcomed three children together: 5-year-old Jackson, 3-year-old Lilah, and 7-month-old Josiah.

Tori is very active on social media and often interacts with her 1.9 million Instagram followers in Q&As.

While the busy mom of three found some free time recently, Tori answered some of her fans’ questions in a Q&A she called “Why not?! Ask away.”

One question from a curious fan read, “How long do you plan to be on television? Thanks for sharing your lives with us!”

Tori Roloff hints she and Zach Roloff won’t be filming for LPBW much longer

Tori answered, hinting that she and Zach might not be sharing their lives with TLC’s cameras very much longer.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” Tori answered.

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

The 31-year-old mom of three’s answer shouldn’t come as much of a shock to LPBW viewers — in November, Tori hinted that she was unhappy with the content on LPBW in her Instagram Stories. Instead of focusing on the Roloff family drama that viewers have watched unfold in recent seasons, Tori made it clear that she’d rather see the show center around their family’s happy times.

Zach has also made it clear that he isn’t exactly thrilled about his family’s dirty laundry airing on national TV. In an Instagram comment to a fan, Zach revealed that he was “not okay” with airing his disagreement with his dad, Matt, over farm negotiations and claimed that it “definitely expedited some things.”

While she was on the topic in her Q&A, Tori also shared her favorite and least favorite parts of filming for LPBW.

Tori’s favorite and least favorite things about filming LPBW

When it comes to what she enjoys, Tori shared that experiencing “cool” things, meeting “awesome” people, their TLC crew, and “sort of” sharing their story are her favorite things.

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

However, admittedly, Tori dislikes “all the misconceptions people have of us and our family because they only get to see what tlc shows them.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.