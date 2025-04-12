Tori Roloff talks filming again for Little People, Big World: ‘We’d consider it’

Tori and Zach Roloff may have walked away from filming reality TV, but they haven’t completely abandoned the idea yet.

In February 2024, the Little People, Big World couple announced they were finished filming for the long-running reality TV series.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Tori and Zach shared the news on an episode of their podcast, Raising Heights.

“There were moments in reality TV that we loved and moments that we didn’t, but overall we’re grateful to our crew and our producer, and we’re excited for our next chapter!” they told their listeners.

The decision was “tough” for Tori and Zach, but Tori shared that she’s seen families be “torn apart” over reality television.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Their eldest son, Jackson, expressed his disinterest in filming, which impacted their decision.

But now, fast-forward to April 2025, Tori says she and Zach would be open to filming again.

Tori and Zach Roloff don’t think they’re ‘interesting enough’ to get a show

During a recent Q&A in her Instagram Stories, Tori told her 2.2 million followers that filming was still possible.

One of the questions from a fan asked, “Are y’all Filming anymore?”

Tori wrote that they aren’t filming LPBW anymore but reminded her followers that she and Zach have a podcast and YouTube channel where they keep their fans updated.

Then, in a subsequent slide, Tori was asked whether she would ever consider filming again.

This time, Tori elaborated a bit more, naming one reason why she and Zach haven’t pursued the idea yet.

“We have said if it was just our family we’d consider it,” she began. “However we really don’t think we’re interesting enough to carry a show on our own.”

“If we ever filmed again we would want to circle back to what LPBW originated as: an educational show that taught people about dwarfism,” Tori added. “Not a relationship show.”

Tori talked about filming for reality TV again. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

LPBW’s storylines have evolved over the years

Zach and Tori were the last Roloff siblings to remain on LPBW through Season 25.

Before that, Zach’s twin brother Jeremy and his wife, Audrey Roloff, Zach’s sister Molly Roloff, and his younger brother Jeremy Roloff all walked away from sharing their personal lives with TLC’s cameras.

As Tori mentioned, in recent seasons, LPBW’s storylines have focused more on the family’s relationships—a stark contrast to the early years, when the show followed the Roloffs’ daily lives and educated viewers about dwarfism.

One major relationship storyline in Season 25 was Zach’s feud with his father, Matt, over the sale of Roloff Farms.

In earlier seasons, following Matt and Amy Roloff’s divorce, LPBW followed Amy’s life as a newly single woman reentering the dating scene.

Amy met her current husband, Chris Marek, while filming, and their wedding was featured on LPBW.

Matt’s new romance with his current fiancee, Caryn Chandler, has also been featured on the show.

However, it’s unclear whether or not their engagement was filmed for a future season.

Uncertainty surrounds Little People, Big World, as TLC has not announced its future—if there is one.

Matt’s fans would have liked to see his and Caryn’s wedding aired on TV, but some LPBW viewers think the show should end for good.

Little People, Big World is on hiatus on TLC.