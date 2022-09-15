Tori Roloff sparks rumors she and husband Zach are no longer filming for LPBW

Tori sparked rumors that she and Zach are no longer filming for LPBW. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

A recent social media post has Little People, Big World fans wondering whether Tori and Zach Roloff are through with filming for the hit TLC show.

Tori and Zach have been sharing their personal storyline with LPBW viewers for nine years. Zach has been a part of the show since its inception in 2006, and Tori joined the cast in 2013.

However, a recent share from Tori’s management company has LPBW fans wondering if her and Zach’s time is up on the show.

456 Growth Talent, a company that manages social media for creators who want to start monetizing it, shared the post in question on their Instagram.

Tori first shared the post from 456 Growth Talent in her Instagram Stories. The IG post was captioned, “Tori is an avid professional photographer and loves spending time with her kids. She is married to @ZRoloff07.”

“Tori was on the show Little People, Big World on @TLC!” the caption continued. “Grateful to continue to build our relationship with Tori and her family! @toriroloff.”

Because the post used the past tense word “was” on the show rather than “is” on the show, LPBW viewers’ curiosity got the best of them. In the comments of 456 Growth Talent’s IG post, some LPBW viewers expressed their doubts, and some even hurled some insults Tori and Zach’s way.

LPBW viewers question whether Tori and Zach Roloff are quitting the show

Picking up on the use of the word “was,” one LPBW viewer took to the post to ask,” ‘was’ on the show or ‘is’ on the show?”

Trying to make sense of the wording, another fan replied to the comment, surmising, “@jendevorerichter either wrong use of a word or they’ve told a secret tlc haven’t shared yet. I’d be surprised as it’s their main source of income or the show made it look that way.”

A similar comment from an LPBW viewer read, “WAS? @toriroloff You & ur family have left the show?”

The post prompted another fan of the show to ask, “Don’t they get paid good money for being on the show?”

One disgruntled LPBW viewer jumped to conclusions and hurled a rude comment at Tori and Zach: “They will come crawling back once they run out of money. She turned Zach into an entitled little prick.”

The future of Little People, Big World

LPBW recently wrapped up Season 23, an impressive run for a reality TV show. Back in 2018, the show broke the Guinness Book of World Records for the “Most Episodes of a Family-Focused Reality Television Show,” beating out other popular shows such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians and 19 Kids and Counting.

Although Tori and Zach haven’t mentioned anything about the possibility of Season 24, Amy Roloff recently confirmed that she was filming for another season of LPBW.

In July 2022, Amy answered a fan during an IG Live, revealing, “Well, all I can tell you right now is that we are filming. Because we are filming, I’m assuming that there will be another season. But, stay tuned.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.