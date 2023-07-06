Tori Roloff slammed for ‘unsafe’ parenting — See what has LPBW viewers all up in a tizzy

Little People, Big World critics put Tori Roloff on blast for what they considered to be endangering her children’s lives.

Tori, her husband Zach Roloff, and their three kids, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah, recently enjoyed some time in Texas to attend the LPA (Little People of America) National Conference and the DAAA (Dwarf Athletic Association of America) ‘s 34th National Games.

While in The Lone Star State, Tori posted some photos of her adventures on Instagram.

In one Instagram Story slide, Tori posed with 6-year-old Jackson, 3-year-old Lilah, and 1-year-old Josiah inside their rental car.

Although Jackson was the main focus of the video, it was something in the background that caught her critics’ attention.

Looking closely at the snap, Jackson’s younger siblings Lilah and Josiah sat in their car seats in the second row. Some eagle-eyed LPBW viewers noticed that something wasn’t right about the way Josiah was positioned in his car seat.

The toddler was facing forward, which according to many states, because of his age and/or size, is against the law.

LPBW critics bash Tori Roloff for ‘not researching’ car seat safety

“Do these people not research car safety?!” read the title of a Reddit post, including a screenshot of the video from Tori’s Instagram Story.

In the caption, the Redditor wrote, “In most states, including Washington, it is illegal to have your children forward facing before 2 years old.”

“Plus, they’ll probably take longer to meet the forward facing weight and height minimums because they’re little people. I swear she and Audrey don’t know how to keep their kids safe in a car,” they added.

Plenty more LPBW viewers agreed that Tori placing Josiah forward-facing was unsafe, and they flocked to the comments to sound off.

“They take so many risks with their children ! It’s even worse since they’re more fragile !” wrote one Redditor. “Tori definitely knows better . Zach I’m not so sure.”

Another disparager admitted they were focused on watching Jackson in the video, but after noticing Josiah’s forward-facing car seat, called out Tori for being “so unsafe.”

LPBW viewers slammed Tori for not properly securing Josiah’s car seat. Pic credit: u/Bread-Calm/Reddit

“All the money and fame in the world can’t fix stupid,” griped another Redditor. “I hope they never get into an accident that causes the unthinkable to their kids.” It makes me cringe with worry as a parent myself how stupid people like this are.”

The car seat laws in Tori and Zach’s state of Washington require a child of Josiah’s age to be rear-facing “until they are at least 2 years of age or reach the highest weight or height allowed by the car seat manufacturer.”

However, since they were in Texas, Tori was abiding by the law, which states that infants stay rear-facing “as long as possible” but “never forward-facing before their first birthday and 20-22 pounds.”

Tori acknowledges that she’s ‘judged every minute’ of her life amid constant mom-shaming

This isn’t the first time Tori has come under fire for her parenting decisions. Earlier this year, Tori shared footage of Josiah in his crib with a mobile hanging over his head, with Tori seemingly out of reach.

Before mom-shamers could bash her, Tori sent out a message to her Instagram followers, acknowledging that Josiah wasn’t in any danger and that he was being monitored while standing in his crib.

In another instance last year, LPBW viewers were outraged when Tori sat Lilah on the kitchen countertop and left her unattended as she faced the opposite direction.

Tori has admitted that being in the public eye means she’ll face ridicule for everything she does, especially when it comes to parenting. During an interview with Yahoo Life in 2022, Tori admitted that she doesn’t worry about being judged.

“It’s more fun and more beneficial to share our life and not care about what people say about our parenting and what we do,” Tori said. “I just can’t worry about what everyone else thinks.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.