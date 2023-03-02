Tori Roloff shares a clue that Season 25 of LPBW is underway — See the pic

Little People, Big World viewers have been anxiously awaiting official word from TLC about a possible Season 25, but Tori Roloff may have just confirmed that another season is underway.

Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, are building a shed on their property in Washington.

Tori has documented some of the progress in her Instagram Stories recently.

Earlier this week, Tori shared a photo of the shed, noting that they recently added a second story to the structure.

In the photo, Zach posed next to his and Tori’s eldest child, son Jackson, on the shed’s roof.

“We have a second story!!” Tori noted in the caption of the image.

Tori Roloff may have just proven that Season 25 of Little People, Big World is underway

Although the progress of the shed was intended to be the main focus of the photo, something else stood out in the shot.

On the far right of the picture, a boom mic could be spotted under the wooden truss, which likely means one thing: the Roloffs are filming for another season of LPBW!

Tori shared a photo of Zach and Jackson posing on the roof of their two-story shed. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

TLC has yet to make an announcement about another season of LPBW, but some of the other Roloff family members have hinted at a Season 25 too.

Matt and Amy Roloff have also hinted at Season 25 of LPBW

As Monsters and Critics reported, Zach’s dad, Matt Roloff, shared some photos in a recent Instagram post.

Among the pics was one that showed a set of cameras inside a wooden room, prompting his IG followers to question whether that meant he was filming for another season.

Additionally, during an Instagram live video, Zach’s mom, Amy Roloff, hinted at the same. When Amy’s friend, Lisa, mentioned the “finale” of Little People, Big World, Amy commented that it was only the finale of the season, implying that it wasn’t the finale of the series itself.

LPBW debuted on TLC in 2006 and has become one of the longest-running reality TV shows in history. The premise of the show began as a way to educate viewers about dwarfism and capture the Roloffs’ daily lives.

The show has transformed over the years, however, and the main synopsis has instead become the drama among the Roloff family. In addition to Matt and Amy’s divorce in 2016, three of the four Roloff children have decided to stop filming.

Zach’s twin brother, Jeremy, along with their sister Molly, and youngest brother, Jacob, have all stepped away from filming for reality TV.

Zach and Tori, their kids Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah, along with Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, and Amy and her husband, Chris Marek, all continue to share their lives with LPBW viewers.

Much of the storyline in recent seasons has centered around Zach and Tori’s distanced relationship with Matt and Caryn. Matt decided to list the north side of the farm for sale after negotiations fell through with his kids, driving a wedge between them.

It looks as though the Roloffs still have plenty more to share with the world if the recent clues are any indication, however. And viewers would certainly welcome another season of LPBW, so stay tuned.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.