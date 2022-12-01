Tori Roloff hints she’s over Zach’s family drama, shares what LPBW ‘should be about’

Tori is seemingly over the drama between Zach and his family. Pic credit: @zroloff07/Instagram

It looks as though Tori Roloff has had enough of the Roloff family drama airing on Little People, Big World.

Now in its 24th season, LPBW continues to follow the lives of the Roloff family 16 years after the show first aired on TLC.

Much of the storyline this season has focused on the tension among the Roloff family. After Matt Roloff couldn’t reach an agreement with his twin sons, Jeremy and Zach Roloff, to purchase the farm, their relationships were forever altered.

Although Jeremy no longer appears on LPBW, Zach does, alongside his wife Tori and their three kids, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

A recent share in Tori’s Instagram Stories indicates that Zach’s wife is over the family drama.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tori shared a photo from the November 29 episode of LPBW depicting Zach seated in their backyard by the campfire with their youngest child, daughter Lilah.

Tori Roloff shares what she thinks LPBW ‘should be about’

“This is the content I’m here for and what LPBW should be about,” Tori captioned the photo.

Although Tori didn’t explicitly denounce TLC for airing the Roloff family’s drama, she seemed to imply that she doesn’t think the network should focus on the rift between herself and Zach and his dad, Matt, and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler.

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori’s husband, Zach, would agree that airing the family’s dirty laundry isn’t something this season should focus on.

In the comments section of a recent Instagram post, Zach told his followers that he’s “not okay” with airing the disagreement with his dad on air, saying it “definitely expedited some things.”

Tori would rather see LPBW focus on other topics

This week’s episode of LPBW was an emotional one. Zach and Tori’s friends, Mikey and Jess Witous, visited from out of town. The Witouses shared their devastating story of losing two daughters to double-dominant dwarfism, which isn’t compatible with life.

Tori shared a photo of herself, Zach, Mikey, Jess, and their kids on the beach and thanked Mikey and Jess for being so “open and honest” during the episode.

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

“Thank you guys so much for the awesome feedback about tonight’s episode!!” Tori captioned the pic. “It was so fun shooting with friends!!!”

Judging by Tori’s Instagram interactions with her fans, it looks as though she’d rather leave the Roloff family drama behind the scenes.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.