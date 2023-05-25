Tori Roloff gushes over daughter Lilah for participating in her first dance recital

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared an emotional tribute in honor of her and Zach Roloff’s daughter Lilah.

Lilah celebrated a monumental occasion over the weekend as the 3-year-old participated in her first dance recital.

Despite some apprehension about taking the stage, Lilah went through with her performance, much to the delight of her mom, Tori.

Tori took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from Lilah’s big day.

In the first slide, Lilah posed in the grass wearing her pink tutu, a floral headband, light pink tights, and ballet slippers as she stared down at the ground.

Lilah struck a similar pose in the next photo, this time smiling for the camera, and in the third and fourth photos, Tori captured a close-up look at Lilah’s beautiful ballerina ensemble as she struck some more poses.

“Today is a big day for Lilah Girl!!” Tori wrote in her caption, adding, “Today is her first dance recital! I have loved watching her find something she loves!! She has gained so much confidence because of dance and I’m forever grateful to her teacher and studio for helping her feel comfortable and safe!”

“Who knows if she’ll go out on stage today, but either way I’m so proud of her and all she’s accomplished! Let’s go dance Lilah Bean! 🩰” Tori continued.

Later, Tori added to her caption, noting that Lilah went through with her dance recital after all, despite being nervous and shy about the ordeal.

“UPDATE: SHE DID IT!!!!! 🎉🤍🩰” Tori added.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Tori added some more photos from Lilah’s recital. In one pic, Tori and her husband Zach posed with all three of their kids, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

“She did it!” Tori wrote, adding, “And I couldn’t be more proud.”

Tori and Zach snap a photo with all three of their kids following Lilah’s recital. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

LPBW star Amy Roloff was on hand to celebrate her granddaughter’s special moment

In another snap, Zach, Tori, and the kids were joined by Lilah’s grandmothers. Zach’s mom, Amy Roloff, along with Tori’s mom, Kim Patton, and Tori’s grandmother, all posed for a group snap outside.

Tori captioned the family photo, “Thank you to all the grandmas for coming!”

All of Lilah’s grandmas showed up for her recital. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

It’s been a busy month for the Roloffs. In addition to celebrating Mother’s Day, the family also celebrated quite a few birthdays.

Josiah turned 1, Tori turned 32, Zach and his twin brother Jeremy turned 33, and Jackson celebrated his sixth birthday. Lilah will celebrate her fourth birthday later this year on November 19.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.