Tori Roloff defends herself against internet trolls for putting son Josiah ‘in danger’

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff took a proactive approach and defended herself against mom-shamers.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tori and Zach’s youngest son Josiah recently celebrated his first birthday.

The 1-year-old is hitting milestones left and right, such as clapping, waving, pulling himself up, and preparing to walk.

In a recent Instagram Story video, Tori shared footage of Josiah in his crib, showing off another milestone. The toddler grabbed onto the rails to position himself in a standing position.

Tori recorded the youngster as he grabbed a mobile of airplanes, which was attached to the crib’s rails. Josiah looked to be enjoying himself as he held one of the airplanes, shaking it and making noise as it clattered.

Tori and Zach’s eldest son, Jackson, sweetly told his little brother to lie down and sleep, but Josiah was unbothered as he continued to play and reach for more airplanes.

LPBW star Tori Roloff lets critics know her son Josiah was ‘not in any danger’ in recent video

Tori captioned the video, “I think it’s time to relocate the mobile…”

Assuming that trolls would be coming for her in her DMs, Tori shared a message in the subsequent slide, explaining that Josiah wasn’t in harm’s way because he isn’t able yet to reach the mobile on his own.

“Before the internet comes for me,” she began, “Josiah can’t pull himself up in his crib yet. I put him there. He was not in any danger.”

Josiah, like his dad and siblings, is a dwarf with achondroplasia

Josiah, like his siblings Jackson and Lilah, as well as his father, Zach, was born with achondroplasia. The condition is the most common form of dwarfism, affecting approximately 1 in 25,000 live births.

In addition to Zach and all three of his children, his mom, Amy Roloff, was also born with achondroplasia. Zach’s dad, Matt Roloff, however, was born with a different type of dwarfism known as diastrophic dysplasia.

Zach has faced health issues due to his condition, as have Jackson, Lilah, and Matt. As Monsters and Critics reported, Zach underwent emergency brain surgery in February 2023 to revise a shunt in his brain.

Jackson has undergone surgery to correct the bowing in his legs, Lilah has battled with vision issues (specifically strabismus, also known as crossed eyes), and Matt had numerous surgeries as a child and uses crutches to walk as a result of his dwarfism.

Zach and Tori say that Josiah’s diagnosis is a part of who he is but doesn’t define who he is as a person.

Shortly after Josiah’s birth, Zach told Christina Garibaldi of Us Weekly, “He’s a boy with achondroplasia. It’s not his identity. He’s Josiah. He has achondroplasia, but he’s not like, Josiah the achon.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.