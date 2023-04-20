Tori and Zach Roloff’s son Jackson is ‘starting to notice’ his dwarfism

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff had a proud mom moment when she and Zach Roloff’s son, Jackson, scored a goal during his first soccer game.

Tori shared a story and some photos from Jackson’s game and acknowledged that although he scored a goal for his team, it was also an eye-opening moment for the 5-year-old.

Tori uploaded some photos on Instagram depicting Jackson in his soccer uniform on the field and a video of Jackson scoring a goal.

In the caption, Tori wrote about the opposing team asking why Jackson was so small. Tori noted that she didn’t feel the questions were of a malicious nature but rather out of curiosity.

The comments from his opposing teammates were enough to prompt Jackson to approach his mom on the sidelines and tell her about it.

“I told him ‘that’s how God made you, now show them how fast you are!’ He then proceeded to score a goal, and I can’t tell you how stoked we were,” Tori wrote in the accompanying caption.

LPBW star Tori Roloff encourages her son Jackson to embrace being different

Tori acknowledged that it’s been “hard to cope with” Jackson and others noticing that he’s different. However, she clarified that she wants him to know that he is not like everyone else.

“I pray you see your differences and use them to change the world. You are different, kid,” Tori continued, dedicating her caption to Jackson. “Different than any kid I’ve ever met. You are one of a kind and I am so stinking proud to be your mom.”

Nearly 97,000 people liked Tori’s post, and thousands more went to the comments to gush over her amazing job as a mother.

One of those comments came from Tori’s mother-in-law, Amy Roloff.

Amy Roloff praises Tori and Zach’s parenting

“You’re an amazing Mama to him Tori. I know how you feel, I felt very similar things and I’m a little person mom. You’ve got [this]. He’s got this. With You And Zach as his parents,” Amy wrote.

Amy added that Jackson will certainly face challenges in his life, but with the support of his parents, he’ll prevail.

LPBW viewers and Tori’s family applauded her and Jackson in the comments. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori’s sister-in-law, Isabel Roloff, who is married to Zach’s brother Jacob, wrote, “A special kid indeed. go Jackson go.”

Another one of Tori’s IG followers penned that God “definitely chose the perfect mom” for Jackson.

Last season on LPBW, Zach opened up about the struggles Jackson will face once he realizes that he’s short-statured compared to his average-sized peers.

Zach, who is also also a little person, noted that Jackson is equipped with plenty of self-confidence, however, and is hopeful that his son “never loses” it.

What type of dwarfism does Jackson have?

Jackson — like his siblings Lilah and Josiah, dad Zach, and grandma Amy — was born with a type of dwarfism known as achondroplasia. It’s the most common type of dwarfism, occurring in approximately 1 in 25,000 live births.

Achondroplasia results in being born with an average-sized trunk but short limbs. Jackson has already faced some health issues related to his dwarfism, including leg surgery to improve the bowing.

Zach has also undergone multiple surgeries, his most recent being emergency brain surgery to revise his shunt. Zach’s dad, Matt Roloff, was born with a different type of dwarfism known as diastrophic dysplasia. Matt has also undergone multiple surgeries, spent much of his childhood in hospitals, and walks with crutches as he struggles with mobility.

The Roloffs have continued to show TLC audiences that they can accomplish many of their goals and live successful and happy lives despite their physical limitations.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.