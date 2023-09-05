Tori and Zach Roloff not returning to Little People, Big World, says Caryn Chandler’s son

Little People, Big World fans have been anxiously awaiting word from TLC about Season 25’s premiere.

While there have been several major clues that LPBW will be returning to the network for a 25th season, the future of the long-running show hangs in the balance.

There have been several cast shakeups in recent years, with three of Amy and Matt Roloff’s four children deciding to step away from the cameras.

Zach Roloff is the only sibling who still films for LPBW, sharing his and his wife Tori Roloff’s storyline, along with their three young children, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

But according to Matt’s fiancee Caryn Chandler’s son, Connor Chandler, Zach and Tori might be joining Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob and opting not to televise their personal lives anymore.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Connor recently spoke with The Sun and dished on what he knows about Tori and Zach’s future on the hit TLC show.

Zach and Tori Roloff ‘do not want to’ film for another season of Little People, Big World

Connor said that as far as he knows, Zach and Tori “do not want to be on another season if the show were to continue, and they just want to do their own thing.”

“I do believe no matter whether there’s a continuance or not, Zach and Tori probably will not be seen on the next season,” Caryn’s son added.

Additionally, Connor claimed that his mom, Caryn, hinted that Season 25 could be the last for LPBW.

And not only that, but Connor also opened up about Tori and Zach’s fractured relationship with Matt Roloff.

Now that Tori and Zach live in Washington, about one hour from Roloff Farms, Connor says that their visits with Matt are minimal, only happening twice a year.

“You know, they moved; obviously, they moved away, and just with all the indifferences, they’re kind of doing their own thing,” Connor told the outlet.

Tori and Zach said they’ll continue filming until it’s ‘not fun anymore’

Tori and Zach previously shared when they’ll know when it’s time to hang up filming for LPBW. In a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the couple was asked how they’ll know that time has come.

“I think that, like, the minute it’s not fun anymore,” Tori revealed.

And although they admittedly enjoy sharing their storyline with LPBW viewers, it’ll be time to throw in the towel if it becomes unenjoyable.

“The minute it’s not fun anymore, I think that’s, you know, then you kinda gotta come together and be like, ‘Alright, so what, what’s our next step?’ I guess.”

Is Little People, Big World coming to an end?

Little People, Big World debuted in 2006 and instantly captivated audiences. The Roloff family’s unique dynamic has since kept viewers tuning in for the past 17 years and the recent family drama has kept fans of the show coming back for more.

Matt and Amy’s divorce came as a shock to viewers, and since their split, Matt and Zach’s tiff over the north side of the farm became front-page news within the long-running series.

LPBW viewers have since been introduced to Matt’s fiancee, Caryn Chandler, and Amy’s husband, Chris Marek, and they’ve followed their love stories as they navigate new family norms.

Zach and Tori’s uncertainty about appearing in future seasons of LPBW leaves us wondering: Would their absence spark the demise of the show, or is there enough viewer interest without their storyline to keep LPBW going for years to come?

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.