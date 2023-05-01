Tori and Zach Roloff celebrate son Josiah’s first birthday with cowboy-themed party

It’s hard to believe that Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff’s youngest child, their son Josiah, is 1 already!

Time flies, especially during the first year of life, as any parent knows.

Tori and Zach realized that over the weekend as they celebrated Josiah’s first birthday with a Western-themed bash to celebrate the newly-minted toddler.

Tori shared some photos and videos on Instagram from Josiah’s festivities, and it was absolutely adorable.

Before posting about Josiah’s party, Tori acknowledged the little guy turning 1 in a carousel post, sharing all of the recent milestones he’s reached.

In the first photo, Josiah lay on a milestone blanket, denoting he had turned 12 months old. The 1-year-old nibbled on a wooden block in the second photo with the number 12 on it, as Tori held up another block that read, “months old.”

In the caption, Tori told her 1.9 million followers that Josiah is currently “pulling himself up and ready to walk,” is a “smiley and content” baby, enjoys eating and taking baths, claps and waves often, but isn’t a big fan of bedtime, for fear of missing out on time spent with mom, dad, and siblings Jackson and Lilah.

In another Instagram post, Tori shared some professional photos of Josiah dressed in his Western gear. The adorable fella sat on a blanket outside, wearing denim overalls, a red handkerchief around his neck, and a black cowboy hat.

The photos also captured Josiah posing on a tree stump and digging into a cake, getting the white icing all over himself, as a 1-year-old typically does on their birthday.

Once again, Tori pointed out some of Josiah’s recent milestones and added in the caption, “I have loved getting to love on you the last year si si! Let’s celebrate all day long!!”

Tori and Zach’s family gush over Josiah’s birthday photos

Several of Tori and Zach’s family members commented on the pics. Their sister-in-law Audrey Roloff wrote, “Cutest pictures ever 😭😭😭”

Zach’s mom, Amy Roloff, noted that she “couldn’t wait” to celebrate the “little cowboy’s” first birthday and commented on how “precious” the photos were.

Some of Tori and Zach’s family members commented on Josiah turning 1. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Zach’s dad, Matt Roloff, wrote, “can’t wait to sing him Happy Birthday later today.”

Josiah celebrated his first birthday with a Western-themed party

In a third Instagram post dedicated to Josiah, Tori shared some video footage from his birthday party. Lettering reading, “Josiah’s 1st Rodeo” was featured on the wall behind Josiah, who sat in his high chair, which was decorated with Western-themed tassels and the number “1” with a cowboy hat on it.

Brown, beige, and cowhide-printed balloons also covered the wall behind Josiah. Tori also shared some throwback footage of herself and Josiah in the hospital shortly after his birth. The song Forever and Ever Amen by Brent Morgan played along with the video compilation.

In her Instagram Story, Tori shared some more behind-the-scenes photos from Josiah’s party. In one photo, the blonde-haired cutie sat on the kitchen island among some of his gifts and a banner that read, “Josiah’s 1st Rodeo.”

“Happy birthday dude!!” Tori captioned a pic of Josiah posing in his high chair. In a third photo, Tori showed off the incredible artwork of a local baker who created custom cookies for the cowboy party, including ones shaped like horseshoes, cowboy hats, cowboy boots, and bandanas.

Tori shared some behind-the-scenes pics from Josiah’s first birthday bash. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Although there seemed to be a rift between Zach and his dad, Matt, over farm negotiations, it seems that the father-son duo has worked through their issues.

Judging by Matt’s comment about singing Happy Birthday to his grandson, it would appear that the newly-engaged LPBW star was in attendance for Josiah’s party.

However, whether or not Matt’s fiancee, Caryn Chandler, was in attendance remains to be seen. After Zach admitted last season that he had no plans for Caryn to meet Josiah, it’s unclear whether Caryn was invited to the celebration.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.