Top 10 90 Day Fiance couple meltdowns of all time

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are 90 Day Fiance drama alums. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance has been one of the most successful shows from the TLC lineup with some memorable and messy couples fans will never forget.

Some of the fan favorites have been successful in their relationships while others have been a total trainwreck with nonstop drama season after season.

It seems some of the cast members have made a career out of their 90 Day Fiance storyline. Most notably Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi having fans wonder if Michael will ever come to America.

Other cast members got their own spin off shows. Darcey and Stacey Silva maintain a successful career with their TLC spinoff about their own lives.

Some use their visibility to support their own careers outside of the show. Liz Woods started out as a server, and now she’s partner in the restaurant where she first met Ed Brown.

Since a big portion of television viewers live for reality TV drama, here are the top ten 90 Day Fiance fights and fits of all time counted down. Who’s the most dramatic couple in the franchise?

10. Danielle Jbali and Mohamed Jbali

Danielle Mullins flies to Florida to confront her husband Mohamed Jbali and threatened to have him deported. Pic credit: TLC

In Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance, Danielle Mullins, then-41, of Ohio, and Mohamed Jbali, then-26, of Tunisia appeared mismatched and doomed from the start.

Mohamed refused to kiss his newlywed Danielle at their wedding ceremony and that was just the beginning. Most of Danielle’s family warned her about the union and the lack of enthusiasm from her much younger fiance.

Mohamed split months into the relationship amid allegations of infidelity. Mohamed said he left because of financial difficulties and Danielle lying about her debt. Danielle disagreed saying he would fly to other states to meet women he was talking to online while claiming he was away looking for a job.

Danielle ignored her friends’ advice to forget about Mohamed, and boarded a plane to Florida throwing a stack of chat logs from his numerous alleged affairs at Mohamed in front of his home screaming she was going to have his “f**king a** deported.” Mohamed called the police on Danielle while she had a meltdown in the street.

Later, at the Tell All, Danielle claimed abandonment and lack of intimacy. She said Mohamed only had sex with her one time three months into the marriage. Mohamed shockingly claimed he couldn’t have intimacy with his wife because of her personal hygiene. He also claimed she urinated on him in the most bizarre, cringeworthy interview in 90 Day Fiance history. He said she would throw tantrums yelling “I want my sex tonight!” in front of her teenage children.

9. Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester

Darcey Silva packs her bags while Jesse Meester describes her assaulting him with a shoe. Pic credit: TLC

In Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Darcey Silva, then-42, of Connecticut, and Jesse Meester, then-24, of the Netherlands were already a season into their 90 Day trainwreck when Jesse flew to the U.S. to stay at Darcey’s house and meet her two Daughters, Aspen and Aniko.

But from practically touching down in America, Jesse argued with Darcey. The bulk of it was over dinner when Jesse failed to make and cut a steak on the bias as Darcey directed. Jesse stomped off and gave Darcey the silent treatment, before awkwardly staring down the family while they ate the terrible-looking steak he made. Aspen at one point admonished them for acting childish.

The next day wasn’t any better when Jesse accused Darcey of stepping on his shoes and throwing her shoe at him. Jesse never misses a toxic moment and says he feared for his life and had to leave right away.

Darcey tearfully denied harming Jesse, and rebutted the shoe-throwing incident, saying she merely tossed the shoe in his direction telling him he could have them replace the shoe she put her bare foot on accidentally. Jesse left after threats of pressing charges, while Darcey ugly cried.

8. Larissa Lima and Colt Johnson

Larissa Lima lets everyone know who’s the queen of the house on 90 Day Fiance Season 6. Pic credit: TLC

On 90 Day Fiance Season 6, we were introduced for the first time to Colt Johnson, 37, of Las Vegas, and Larissa Lima, 36, of Brazil. Colt thought he was getting a princess, but instead, he got The Queen, and she wasn’t going to let anyone forget it.

It wasn’t so much the drama between them, but the drama between Larissa and everyone. The thing they seemed to fight about most was his dependency on his live-in mother, Debbie Johnson, and being a cheapskate with money and compliments.

She had infamous fights with her mother-in-law Debbie, even getting kicked out of the car at one point, and at a barbecue with Colt’s cousin. All of the fighting accumulated into an off-screen arrest when she was charged with domestic battery after attacking Colt. The couple quickly divorced with Larissa staying in Vegas after hiring an attorney to beat the charge and deportation.

7. Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods

Liz Wood insulting Big Ed after their engagement party meltdown the night before on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7. Pic credit: TLC

Big Ed Brown, 57, and Liz Woods, 29, are both from San Diego, which goes to show 90 Day Fiance loves drama more than a plot theme. The pair have broken up and got back together over eight times, but they first met each other when Ed was filming 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life. Liz was a server at his favorite local restaurant.

Their worst fight has been on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? when Big Ed with his pathological insecurities were at a peak and he accused Liz, at their engagement party, of being interested in her gay friend beyond a friendship. The bizarre alcohol-fueled fight had Liz crying and running shoeless through the city in the middle of the night.

The next day was ripe for hangover sparring with toxic jabs at each other’s appearance. Liz accused Ed of calling her fat, and Ed accused Liz of mentioning his lack of male endowment. Everyone felt the awkward scene, and it still didn’t end there.

Liz had to Uber back to the neighborhood where she threw her engagement ring in a bush the night before. Liz started crawling through someone’s bushes to find her ring setting off a car alarm in the process. The scene looked unhinged, but lucky for Liz, she miraculously found the diamond ring Ed apparently spent thousands of dollars purchasing for the girlfriend he’s dumped several times already. She said she was returning the ring, but ended up keeping it.

Ed and Liz are still unhappily together and planning a wedding.

6. Brittany Banks and Yazan Abu Hurira

Yazan gets pushback from his family dating an American woman, Brittany, on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Pic credit TLC

On Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Brittany Banks, 28, from Florida, and Yazan Abu Horira, 24, from Jordan had so many cultural differences it’s hard to believe what they ever saw in each other.

Their arguments over customs started before they even left the airport when Brittany brought tequila as a gift to the producers of the show and hugged a cameraman. The friendly gesture set Yazan off.

Yazan flung obscenities at the crew and Brittany, threatening to abandon her at the airport because he felt it was inappropriate to bring alcohol to an Islamic country and show affection to another man. Brittany was thrown off and even scared by his raging behavior claiming she had never seen it before in their relationship.

Yazan’s family was strict Muslims, and it’s clear the first time she met them that they were not happy about their relationship. Brittany didn’t speak Arabic, but the yelling and dramatic gestures were enough to clue her in. Yazan’s family had arranged a marriage with his cousin, and they didn’t like anything about Yazan’s non-Muslim, American love interest. She became so overwhelmed by the shouting, she got up and left the house. Yazan blamed her for leaving a bad impression on his family.

Brittany is strong-willed and independent with a public presence on social media for her sexy modeling and performances as a hip-hop artist. The aspiring rapper posed in a bikini on Instagram, and it was noticed by Yazan’s uncle, prompting Yazan’s family to call her a prostitute, disown Yazan, and even threaten to have him executed to save their family honor.

Still, the difference in culture wasn’t what finally ended the relationship. Brittany claimed Yazan cheated on her with another American woman he married months after filming ended.

5. Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar

The moment Kim Menzies throws a drink in Usman Sojaboy Umar’s face. Pic credit: TLC

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days first introduced fans to Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar, 33, from Nigeria’s second relationship on the show — Kim Menzies, 52, from San Diego, California. Kim described herself as a superfan of the musical artist known as Sojaboy. Kim contacted Sojaboy first on social media while watching his journey with his former wife, Baby Girl Lisa Hamme, on the show.

Sojaboy invited Kim to watch him film a music video in Tanzania for a new song, but he failed to tell her it was a love song to his ex-girlfriend, Zara.

Kim spent a week buying Sojaboy’s love and affection with expensive gifts and even threw a tantrum when he refused to have intimacy with her. She was under the impression they were an exclusive couple and that he would propose to her in this romantic setting.

When Kim found out her fantasy wasn’t meeting reality, and Sojaboy didn’t care about her expectations, she threw a drink in his face. This was the first time she threw her drink at him. She did it again in their second season together, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

She did the second drink toss in front of his friend over his insistence on taking a second wife he can have children with according to his customs. Kim was adamant she would be number one in his life, even buying him a ring to propose to him on bended knee.

The couple didn’t check with immigration first, and it’s illegal to practice polygamy in the U.S., so he could get his K-1 Visa denied in such an arrangement. The couple considered adopting Sojaboy’s brother’s child, but Kim got pushback from the parents who want their son to stay in Nigeria and for Kim to convert to Islam.

At the end of the season, the tensions mounted and Sojaboy ended his relationship with Kim amid accusations that he pressed Kim to get plastic surgery to be more attractive to him. They both felt they were sacrificing to be with the other. Kim by buying Sojaboy’s love, and Sojaboy by dating an older woman not as attractive as him.

Let’s hope the relationship is really over between this cringe-worthy couple, but Kim has said she’s done with Sojaboy so many times it could be a drinking game.

4. Colt Johnson and Jess Caroline

Jess Caroline brings the receipts of Colt Johnson’s serial cheating on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

Colt Johnson and his mother, Debbie, are a 90 Day Fiance household name, season after season fans get to watch Colt drive the women in his life up the wall — his mother included in the most recent episodes of The Single Life. It’s unavoidable that he would make this list twice.

Jess Caroline, 28, from Brazil joined Colt on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and their whirlwind romance took them to Brazil to meet Jess’ family.

Debbie wasn’t fond of the relationship, and she was having flashbacks to the last Brazilian woman Colt brought home, “Queen” Larissa. She made sure to sabotage the relationship by exposing Colt’s shady secret that he was still talking to and living with his friend and love interest, Vanessa Guerra. Jess was so angry she took her shoes off and threw them at Colt.

It should have been the end, but a future episode had Jess confronting Colt again with screenshots of him sending messages to a dozen other women with pictures of his penis. She broke up with him when he finally admitted he was a bad boyfriend.

Colt, which Jess referred to as a trash man, later contacted him, long after the breakup, and in an awkward meet-up between his current wife Vanessa and Jess’ new husband, Colt and Vanessa admitted they were sleeping with each other throughout his relationship with Jess. Colt and Vanessa are still together and made a cameo on the 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life Tell All. This time the show was about Colt making his mother Debbie have a meltdown.

3. Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko

Anfisa Arkhipchenko scratches ‘idiot’ into Jorge Nava’s SUV after an argument. Pic credit: TLC

Usually, we see couples on the 90 Day Fiance franchise lie about their intentions or keep secrets about what they want or do, but it wasn’t the case with Jorge Nava, 36, from California, and Anfisa Arkhipchenko, 28, from Russia.

Anfisa was clear from the beginning of their relationship she was not attracted to Jorge and was only with him for the money. She had no problem being called a gold digger.

Jorge soon found out he couldn’t keep up with the Russian beauty’s lavish lifestyle, and Anfisa wasn’t going to put up with the limitations. Anfisa’s numerous meltdowns became memes in the years since they appeared on the show.

It didn’t take much to get Anfisa from zero to a hundred in intensity. Jorge, who worked in the Cannabis industry, had to step up his game brokering deals, and Anfisa wasn’t happy spending her time alone in their apartment she felt wasn’t up to her standards.

When Jorge was courting Anfisa in exotic locations, he failed to tell her he couldn’t buy her a penthouse.

Jorge made excuse after excuse for why he wasn’t handing over the money to Anfisa while Anfisa threw tantrums smashing multiple phones and even keying “idiot” in his car’s paint. Anfisa attacked Jorge after their courthouse wedding when he admitted he was in major debt capping a millionaire lifestyle.

Eventually, Jorge’s hustling to keep up landed him in prison for trafficking 300 lbs of Marijuana across state lines. Jorge lost over 100 lbs in prison and his wife, Anfisa, moved on with her life and another man. Jorge now has two children with his girlfriend Roda and claims to be happier than ever. Anfisa went to college and supports herself as a social media influencer and personal trainer.

2. Libby and Andrei

Andrei Castravet and Libby’s brother Chuck Potthast clash for another family get-together gone wild on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Pic credit: TLC

Since we first met Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Potthast, 32, from Florida, and Andrei Castravet, 33, from Moldova on 90 Day Fiance Season 5, it wasn’t so much the couple fighting each other, but the couple fighting Libby’s whole family.

No one seemed to like Libby’s new man, and they let them both know. Andrei is outspoken and brash with people in general, which turned off the family. The fights didn’t become physical, however, until Libby’s father Chuck Potthast brought Andrei into a partnership with the family business.

Libby’s brother Charlie Potthast even decided to call out the couple at their wedding reception for mooching off their dad while intoxicated embarrassing them in front of all the guests.

The clash came to blows at a family barbecue when Charlie started debatingly taunting Andrei, and the family had to break up the knock-down, drag-out fight.

Chuck determined to have the family get along, and invited everyone on a yacht trip, but it was Libby and Libby’s sister-in-law Megan Potthast that nearly came to blows.

Libby’s sister Becky Lichtwerch was involved in an assault on Andrei on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? when the couple attempted to have a sit-down meeting with Becky and their sister Jenn Potthast.

Chuck decided the only way to repair the family rift was family counseling. The first counseling session went as expected with blaming, yelling, and talking over each other, until the therapist had enough, and took charge of the debacle.

1. Angela and Michael

Angela Deem attacks her husband Michael Ilesanmi and his car on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Pic credit: TLC

Hands down, the number one most drama-fueled couple in the 80 Day Fiance franchise goes to Angela Deem, 56, from Georgia, and Michael Ilesanmi, 32, from Nigeria.

Their arguments are too numerous to even mention, and so are the tantrums and expletives out of Angela’s mouth. It was Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After that made Angela infamous in Nigeria and nearly got her canceled.

Angela’s meltdown started in Georgia and made it to Africa when she decided to fly with a friend for a surprise confrontation after Michael refused to delete his Instagram account.

Angela arrived in the middle of the night, and not even telling Michael she was coming, began pounding on the windows and doors of Michael’s apartment while yelling expletives and demanding to be let in. When there was no response, Angela started ripping pieces off Michael’s car. Angela didn’t stop to think that Michael wasn’t even home at the time. Michael shows up with his cousin, and Angela attacked him, slapping and hitting him in the face while he attempted to block her blows. Michael showed serious restraint by not sparing with his abusive elder. Surely, nothing is worth dealing with this childish behavior, but Michael proves fans wrong season after season.

The unhinged attack had every dog in the neighborhood barking, and every tongue wagging about the American woman going ballistic in the street. It even reached as far as Michael’s friends, whom Angela refers to as “the goofballs” which we find out in a later episode when they have a sit-down at a bar. This is after Michael forgives Angela, who casually mentions in a TMI confessional she and Michael had epic make-up sex.

The double standard is abundantly clear with this couple because there is no way someone of the opposite sex would get away with the level of abuse Angela does on the show. Fans of the show started a petition to have her canceled and it wasn’t the first time she was considered too toxic for TV. It has viewers wondering how far is too far for TLC’s reality stars.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC.